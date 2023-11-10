"Like dattt": LaMelo Ball shows love to girlfriend Ana Montana as she poses with $4220 Balenciaga bag

After roughly a year of dating, LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana confirmed their romance in June this year. While many had already assumed that they were an item, it wasn’t until a few months ago that both via Instagram that they were on. Since then, the two have been exchanging mushy messages on IG. Montana, Analicia Chaves in real life, even said “I love you, baby” in Ball’s announcement of their relationship.

Recently, the model posted a photo on Instagram while flaunting a $4220 Balenciaga bag. The red bag perfectly matched her thigh-high heels. The Charlotte Hornets point guard couldn’t help but comment about the photo:

“Like dattt”

LaMelo Ball's response to his girlfriend Ana Montana's IG post.

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana have been featuring each other in their IG stories. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Montana’s recent post would appear on Ball’s page with no less than another affectionate comment.

Ball has not been shy about showing his love to his girlfriend. When Montana celebrated her birthday last month, “Melo” greeted her on Instagram:

“what’s understood don’t needa b said…u the one and already kno how we rockin shordy i love you and happy birthday baby blessings everywhere”

The photo showed the couple in Paris where they spent part of his offseason. Ana Montana turned 34 years old last month while the Charlotte Hornets star is only 22. The age difference has not bothered both despite outside noise consistently trolling them.

LaMelo Ball is starting to pick up his game for the Charlotte Hornets

Before the season started, LaMelo Ball hadn't played an NBA game since fracturing his ankle on Feb. 27 against the Detroit Pistons. He told trainers while he was carried to the locker room that he heard his ankle “pop.”

The injury didn’t stop the Charlotte Hornets from giving him a five-year $205.9 million deal in July, per Spotrac. Ball told the front office that he expects an MVP season for him.

"Melo," however, had a slow start to the season. He averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in three October games when the Hornets were 1-2.

November has seen him pick up his game. Following his season-high 34-point output against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, he is now averaging 23.5 points. The Hornets, though, continue their struggles. They’re 1-3 this month and 2-5 overall.

LaMelo Ball may be thinking of an MVP season, but he’s not sniffing that award if the Hornets don't start winning. The uptick in his performance will not make a dent in the race for the Michael Jordan Trophy. He’s not going to be in the same conversation as Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Steph Curry and others.