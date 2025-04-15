"Like the dog pisses on the floor": LaMelo Ball unbothered by trade rumors, highlights life's real problems

  • home icon
By Kevin McCormick
Modified Apr 15, 2025 15:20 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn
LaMelo Ball unbothered by trade rumors, highlights life's real problems (Source: Imagn)

Following another disappointing season with the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball has seen his name in trade discussions. In the midst of all this outside noise, the All-Star guard gave a blunt response when asked if it bothers him.

The Hornets ended the 2025 campaign with the NBA's third-worst record at 19-63. With their rebuild seemingly going nowhere, speculation has come about on whether the team should move their star guard and start their rebuild over. Following his exit interview on Monday, Ball faced questions about hearing his name in such debates.

LaMelo Ball openly said that things like trade rumors don't get to him. Instead, it's everyday real-life problems that can bother him on a daily. One example of this he stated was his dog going to the bathroom inside the house.

"That don't bother me," Ball said. "Bothering me is like stuff throughout the day. Dog piss on the floor or something, that s*** bother me. Little stuff like that.

Telling me to go somewhere and do this, nah."
When on the floor, LaMelo Ball is one of the top point guards in the NBA. The issue is that he's struggled with availability in recent years. This season marked the third straight time he failed to play in at least 50 games. In the 47 appearances he did make, Ball averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Ball is signed with the Hornets long-term, just kicking off his five-year extension worth over $200 million. Between his injury concerns and the Hornets' failure to get out of the basement of the East standings, there is no telling if they'll consider making such a drastic change this offseason.

