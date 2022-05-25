"Like it’s Russ fault he’s getting 40 million... He’s not even used to that" - Iman Shumpert gives his opinion on why he thinks the Russell Westbrook trade didn't work out for LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook’s hugely disappointing performance for the LA Lakers was one of the biggest headlines in the NBA this season. The former MVP’s struggles became so bad that the Lakers had to bench him a few times in several crucial moments in certain games.

LeBron James’ former teammate Iman Shumpert appeared on Vlad TV to give his thoughts on why it was the Lakers’ fault why “Brodie” was a catastrophic failure:

“He don’t got the ball 80% of the time no more, everything changed and everyone is like, ‘It’s Russ fault, he’s getting $40 million.’ He didn’t throw himself into this to get 20% touches and now he gotta be super-efficient. His whole knock has been he’s not efficient his whole career. He don’t play on efficiency, he play on heart.”

Shumpert continued to detail how LA incorrectly used Russell Westbrook:

“Russ needs y’all to have many broken plays. …Y’all got to deal with him coming full speed...That’s Russ game, that’s where he becomes a nightmare for you. …People had him playing from the wing now and they’re talking about he keep shooting off the glass. I’m like bro, ‘He not even used to this!’”

Former head coach Frank Vogel decided to give Russell Westbrook the key to the offense when the season started. After five games, the turnovers and erratic decision-making ultimately forced Vogel to give the reins back to LeBron James. It all went downhill when the ball-dominant point guard gave way to the team’s best player.

Forcing Westbrook to play off the ball or wait for plays to break down was never going to work in the long run. He’s already an established star who knows what he wants and how he prefers to play. “Russ” never had the determination to fit his play around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

That being said, one has to wonder why the Lakers lusted for a marquee name of Westbrook’s style when they knew all along he’d be a misfit.

Iman Shumpert contends that Russell Westbrook is earning way too much than what the LA Lakers are asking of him

"Russ" was the odd man out in the LA Lakers' trio of superstars. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Russell Westbrook is the second-highest paid player in the NBA this season behind Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. He tops the LA Lakers payroll and yet his role in Lakerland is slightly more than that of a backup point guard.

Iman Shumpert asserted that what Westbrook was earning and how he was asked to play were at the core of the criticisms hurled at the nine-time All-Star:

“Russell Westbrook’s contract is not his role on the Lakers and that’s where everybody f***ed up. Before Russ Westbrook came over there, we knew this was a LeBron, AD situation, that’s how this works. Everything Russ do is cake, you see what I’m saying?”

Acquiring “Russ” wasn’t the LA Lakers’ biggest need in the summer of 2021. He will undoubtedly be their most glaring issue next season if they want to contend for the NBA championship.

