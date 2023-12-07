"Like a kid in a candy store" - Fans troll Damian Lillard for throwing shenanigans after seeing NBA Cup

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard was so impressed by the NBA In-Season trophy that he had to touch it. The stunning silverware was displayed at the T-Mobile Arena before the semifinal match-up game between the Bucks and the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas.

The contest between the two teams will be the first semifinal of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The star guard has had a good showing since his trade to the Bucks, putting up 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Damian Lillard will be looking to add the NBA Cup to his list of achievements. He is already a perennial All-Star and one of the best scorers in the league. In the posted clip, Lillard appeared fascinated by the trophy, stirring varied reactions from online fans.

Milwaukee came into the season looking to contend for a championship after acquiring Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers. As expected, their offense has been terrific, but it's on the defensive end where they have struggled.

Milwaukee Bucks' star duo starting to figure it out

The Bucks' 146-122 win over the New York Knicks showcased the true potential of the Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing and what they are capable of going forward.

"Myself and Giannis are just still trying to figure out how we can be in more actions together and take advantage of some of these defenses together," Lillard said on Wednesday. "This is our 21st game, so it's just going to take time.

In the 21 games they've played together, Milwaukee has enjoyed a high degree of success. They are currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference with an enviable 15-6 record. In addition, they are in the final four in Las Vegas with a legitimate chance of winning the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

Antetokounmpo, 29, has continued where he left off last season. He is averaging 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Damian Lillard weighed in on their offensive masterpiece against the Knicks,

"I thought this was probably our best offensive game. What did we score? 146 or something like that?" Lillard said. "We left a lot of points on the board, too. We missed free throws; we missed shots in the paint. This game could have easily been a 160, 165-point game."

The winning team in the semifinal matchup will play in Saturday's championship game with a $500,000 cash prize for each winning player on the line.