“Like LeBron in his prime, he seems uninjurable. I watched his knee go sideways, he missed a week” - Nick Wright believes Giannis Antetokounmpo could end up in the GOAT conversation

Giannis Antetokounmpo has built quite the resume in his nine years in the NBA. He ended the Milwaukee Bucks’ 50-year title drought and has amassed a burgeoning cabinet of trophies.

The Greek Freak has already been named MVP twice and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020. He has had six All-Star selections and the same number of All-NBA recognitions. Had luck held out for the Bucks, he could have achieved more last season.

Nick Wright, on the Dan Patrick Show, championed Antetokounmpo’s greatness and how the Bucks superstar could permanently join the GOAT conversation:

“If Khris Middleton didn’t get hurt, the conversation we’re having right now is could Giannis enter the Jordan, LeBron, Kareem pantheon? Why couldn’t he? He’s got the MVPs, he would have two titles. I think Giannis is gonna finish his career as one of the six greatest players ever.”

He added:

“I think he’s gonna win a bunch more titles. His position is just perfect. Like LeBron in his prime, he seems uninjurable. I watched his knee go sideways, he missed a week! I thought he tore every ligament, he missed one week and then averaged 35 in the Finals. He’s brilliant on the defensive end.”

Without Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks dragged the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics into a winner-take-all Game 7. Following the stinging loss, most NBA analysts felt like the Bucks could have easily won the matchup had Middleton been around.

One could also argue that a healthy Milwaukee Bucks team would have been a more formidable opponent for the Golden State Warriors than the Celtics. Milwaukee has the championship pedigree and with Giannis Antetokounpo around, the Bay Area team would no longer have had the unanimous best player in the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still entering his peak years

Giannis Antetokounmpo could only get better. [Photo: NBA.com]

The scary thing about Giannis Antetokounmpo is he’s only 27 years old and is still developing his game. He has been averaging a double-double over the last five years and was this postseason’s leading scorer.

His 31.7 PPG in the playoffs is even more impressive considering the Bucks didn’t have Middleton against the Boston Celtics’ top-ranked defense.

The six-time All-Star went toe-to-toe against LeBron James and Joel Embiid for the scoring title and significantly improved his playmaking. Antetokounmpo’s improved passing was evident in the playoffs when he dished a career-best 6.8 APG.

Giannis Antetokounmpo plays the game the right way and works on his weaknesses with great gusto. His maniacal work ethic and unending desire to be better could push him to the heights Nick Wright has been predicting.

Dan Patrick shared Wright’s outlook on how the Greek superstar could end his playing career:

“When it’s all said and done, he’ll have a greater career than Hakeem Olajuwon, who’s one of my favorite people ever. He’ll have a better career than Larry Bird. I think he would be a better player than Tim Duncan but I don’t know if he’d be more decorated.”

