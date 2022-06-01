"Like we saw some of those days... but it still pisses me off that y'all would just count us out" - Draymond Green expresses irritation at media counting Golden State Warriors out during their rebuilding period

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 to be crowned the Western Conference champions for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Having been out of the playoffs for two years, many had counted the Dubs out, and Draymond Green was certainly not happy about the same.

After the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors had Steph Curry and Klay Thompson out injured. Even Kevin Durant left the side to join forces with the Brooklyn Nets. Amidst all of this, Draymond Green was playing with a Golden State team that did not have any significant strength.

Speaking about the team's struggles during those two years, Green said on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast":

"As much as I believed we would be good again, I can't say that I was so certain that with the way our roster had turned over, that we would win a championship again. Because like you said, we had myself, we had Steph, we had Klay.

"But if you look at some of those lineups that I was out there with, in the year we won 15 games, I would be a fool and a liar and full of s***, which I pride myself on not being if I told you, 'Yeah we're going to compete for championships.'"

The core group comprising Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green was important for the Golden State Warriors to make a run back to the NBA Finals.

However, constant setbacks kept affecting the team, and this forced them to play with lineups that wouldn't match the Dubs' style of play.

Speaking more about the same, Green said:

"I mean some of those lineups, I was the point guard, Eric Paschal was a two, Mark Spellman was the three, Willy Caulie - Stein was the four and Kevon Looney was the five.

"Like we saw some of those days and so I get it, I definitely understand it. But it still pisses me off that y'all would just count us out, like we haven't done this before. That's crazy"

Despite being counted out, the Golden State Warriors kept working hard to build a strong roster around their core group. Players like Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have only added to their strength.

Going up against the Boston Celtics is certainly going to test Golden State. However, having been on the biggest stage several times, the team is well-equipped to face any opponent.

Can the Golden State Warriors come out on top against a resilient Boston Celtics team?

The Golden State Warriors easily have more experience playing in the NBA Finals than the Boston Celtics.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have all won championships together. This will give them an added advantage when they take the court against the Celtics.

Reports have suggested that Gary Payton II could make his return to the NBA Finals for Game 1, which is great news for the Dubs. Otto Porter Jr. and Iguodala have also returned to practice. If all these players return, things could get difficult for Boston.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best offensive units in the playoffs, having scored 114.5 points per game. However, the Boston Celtics have players like Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Robert Williams, who are mavericks on the defensive end.

The Warriors certainly have the upper hand, but the Celtics are on a mission and have knocked everything down in their path to the biggest stage. It will take great effort from everyone in the Golden State team to overpower Boston.

