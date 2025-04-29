"Like having Steph Curry take that shot" - Steve Kerr draws epic comparison to Draymond Green's clutch defense 

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr compared Draymond Green's clutch defense to Steph Curry's clutch offense after Monday's Game 4 win over the Rockets. Green produced one of his best NBA playoff moments after getting a stop on Alperen Sengun in the post despite his five fouls, one flagrant and one technical.

Ad

The Warriors were only up one with six seconds to go when Green got the stop. He was their best option against a red-hot Sengun, who had 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Despite his off night, Green rose to the occasion when it mattered and made the vital play.

Steve Kerr made an apt comparison to Green's clutch defensive ability, saying it's the same as Curry taking the final shot of the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s the best defender I've ever seen my life, and he rises to the occasion on top of being a great defender, " Kerr said (via 95.7 The Game).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He's an incredible competitor. I've seen it for 11 years — game on the line, Draymond making a stop. It's like having Steph Curry take the shot."

Expand Tweet

Green finished with five points, eight rebounds and two assists on 2 of 7 shots in 31 minutes. After picking up his fifth foul in the third quarter, he missed most of the second half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.