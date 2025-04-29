"Like having Steph Curry take that shot" - Steve Kerr draws epic comparison to Draymond Green's clutch defense 

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr compared Draymond Green's clutch defense to Steph Curry's clutch offense after Monday's Game 4 win over the Rockets. Green produced one of his best NBA playoff moments after getting a stop on Alperen Sengun in the post despite his five fouls, one flagrant and one technical.
The Warriors were only up one with six seconds to go when Green got the stop. He was their best option against a red-hot Sengun, who had 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Despite his off night, Green rose to the occasion when it mattered and made the vital play.
Steve Kerr made an apt comparison to Green's clutch defensive ability, saying it's the same as Curry taking the final shot of the game.
"He’s the best defender I've ever seen my life, and he rises to the occasion on top of being a great defender, " Kerr said (via 95.7 The Game).
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"He's an incredible competitor. I've seen it for 11 years — game on the line, Draymond making a stop. It's like having Steph Curry take the shot."
Green finished with five points, eight rebounds and two assists on 2 of 7 shots in 31 minutes. After picking up his fifth foul in the third quarter, he missed most of the second half.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.