"Like our sun that has gravitational pull which requires other planets to orbit around him" - JJ Redick comes up with an extremely unique comparison for Steph Curry, likens him to the Sun

ESPN's JJ Redick has high praise for Stephen Curry, who has been the center of attention in the NBA Finals. The podcast, The Old Man and the Three, hosted by former sharp-shooter Redick and Tommy Alter, released a video on YouTube which featured their take on the upcoming Game 6. In the video, Redick discussed how Curry greatly affected the game, not just for the Golden State Warriors, but also for the Boston Celtics. Through five games, Steph is averaging around 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals, on 46.6% from the field and 41.7% from three.

The eight-time All-Star has shown incredible growth and consistency in this year's Finals. He has been carrying most of the load offensively and doing his best to not be a defensive liability. Looking at the stats for the Warriors, Curry is the only player averaging over 20 points. The player behind him is Andrew Wiggins, with 18.4 points per game. For the Dubs, Curry's performances this year have helped them take the series lead against the Celtics.

Redick compared Steph to a star, more specifically, the Earth's Sun. Due to his ability to draw the defense's attention, he provides much-needed spacing for his teammates to either attack the basket or get a wide-open three.

"Steph is a star." Reddick said on his podcast, "And by star, I mean, literally a star like our sun that has gravitational pull which requires other planets to orbit around him."

The Celtics, on the other hand, have designed their defense to contain Curry and minimize his sudden scoring bursts. Coach Ime Udoka's unusual way of containing Curry through drop coverage seems to be working. During possessions where Curry didn't have the ball in his hands, the Celtics' defense was focused on not giving him wide open looks.

Even with their defensive gameplan, the all-time leader in three-pointers still managed to get to his spot and make an impact offensively. With the exception of his Game 5 performance, where he shot 0-9 from three, Curry has been balling throughout the series.

"Like, yeah some of it was good defense," Redick said, "And some of it is, Steph takes and makes ridiculous shots."

"That's what he does. That's who he is."

JJ Redick shows his support for Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins in Game Four of the NBA Finals.

The former number one pick, Andrew Wiggins, has shown that he's capable of being the team's main guy. Throughout their post-season run, Wiggins proved the critics wrong. Averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks, Wiggins has silenced his doubters. Some have said that Wiggins is one of the most important pieces of the Warriors in their pursuit of adding additional hardware to their collection.

Because of his style of play, both on the offensive and defensive side, Wiggins has received a ton of praise, including from JJ Redick.

"Our perception of a player is so correlated to our expectations of them."

"And now, he's arguably the second-best player in the NBA Finals."

Redick continued to breakdown both of the team's game plans ahead of their Game 6 bout. With the Warriors getting closer to their fourth ring in six years, the Celtics will definitely make some defensive adjustments to send the series to a Game 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far