"Like a Swiss Army Knife… He’s going to be a really, really valuable piece for us" - Darvin Ham heaps praise on LA Lakers rising star, mentions he's crucial to the team's hopes of turning things around 

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham is impressed with Austin Reaves' performances. The sophomore guard bagged six points, seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks in a starting role in the Lakers' second preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.

Speaking about his importance to the Lakers' hopes of turning things around, Ham told reporters (via Mike Trudell):

“Austin is like a Swiss Army Knife … he’s going to be a really, really valuable piece for us as we try to turn this thing around.”

Austin Reaves was among the few bright spots for the LA Lakers during their dismal 2021-22 season. The undrafted guard displayed high basketball IQ, leaving veterans like LeBron James impressed with his understanding and level of play.

Mike Trudell



LeBron on Austin Reaves: "Austin can fit in any group. A guy who plays extremely hard, plays well, doesn't make mistakes, always in the right place at the right time ... he plays extremely hard. His IQ is very high. Always good to be on the floor with him. I love AR."

Reaves has shown that he is adaptable to any situation. He didn't miss his mark in his first game as a starter under new coach Darvin Ham against the Suns. Reaves was all over the floor, making impact plays on both ends of the court. He was largely responsible for keeping the LA Lakers in the lead for the most part until the third quarter.

LA Lakers sophomore guard Austin Reaves the perfect example of what Darvin Ham expects from his players

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham has made it clear on several occasions that he needs his players across the roster to make winning plays. It begins on the defensive end, followed by playing selflessly on offense. Austin Reaves' preseason outing against the Phoenix Suns represented those principles perfectly.

During the contest, Reaves was arguably the most active player on the defensive end of the floor for the Lakers. He had three steals and two blocks to show for his impact on that end. He helped LA secure crucial stops that kept them in the lead when he was on the floor.





Austin Reaves grabs the steal and dishes the assist!

On offense, Austin Reaves was as selfless as they come. He had a team-high nine assists on the night, eight of them coming in the first half alone. He attempted only three shots from the field to score six points. Reaves was constantly looking to create as many opportunities as possible for his teammates.

Reaves may have given Ham another option to play around with his lineups by playing as a small forward in a three-guard system. He made a decent impact on the boards in small-ball lineups. It will be interesting to see if Ham uses him in that role frequently during the regular season.

