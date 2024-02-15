"Lil bro going crazy": LeBron James lauds mentee Rui Hachimura's 36-point night against Jazz

LeBron James hailed Rui Hachimura for his career-high 36-point night in the LA Lakers' 138-122 win over the Utah Jazz at Salt Lake City. LeBron wasn't in the lineup for this contest. He opted to sit out on the second night of a back-to-back with his 20th NBA All-Star game only four days away.

However, LeBron ensured he watched his teammates closely, especially Hachimura, who seemingly filled in for the four-time MVP's absence. Hachimura went off for a career night, dropping 36 points on 68.4% shooting. He also made 6-of-8 shots from 3-point range, earning shouts from Lakers X/Twitter, including LeBron:

"Lil bro going CRAZY tonight!!!!! YEEEAAAHHHH RUUUUUU," LeBron James tweeted.

Hachimura's burst proved instrumental in the Lakers' win. The Utah Jazz kept chipping away, turning around a 13-point deficit into a four-point advantage early in the third quarter. However, Hachimura's efficiency kept LA in the game, eventually giving it another significant separation.

The Lakers won the third quarter, 38-23 behind Hachimura's timely shots. It saw them take a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter. Hachimura closed the fourth with eight points as LA stretched its advantage to 23 at one point before sealing the win.

LeBron James has taken Rui Hachimura under his wing

LeBron James' "lil bro" reference was apt, considering Rui Hachimura has practically been his understudy since his trade from the Washington Wizards to the Lakers a year ago. Hachimura has made significant leaps in his game playing next to LeBron.

His willingness to improve and learn was displayed after it was confirmed that he worked with LeBron in the summer. Hachimura's inconsistent minutes at the start of the year held him from unlocking his potential, but lately, the work he's done with LeBron seems to be paying off.

LeBron James has advocated for Hachimura's minutes next to him and Anthony Davis. Darvin Ham took a while to make that adjustment and the Lakers' recent surge shows that change should have been made much earlier. LA is 5-0 with Hachimura starting with LeBron, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis, and 9-4 in all of the Japanese forward's starts.

The former lottery pick has averaged 13.9 points on 60/40/67 splits as a starter. Hachimura has seemingly picked up his aggression, similar to what he displayed during the 2023 NBA playoffs. It was critical to the Lakes' conference finals run.

Hachimura showed that during his career night, and if he continues with that momentum after the All-Star break, the Lakers could make a surging leap in the West standings.

