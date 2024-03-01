Lil Wayne abandon plans to visit Lakers game after being humiliated by LA security: "LeBron's humility level iss through roof"

As fans anticipated LeBron James to hit the 40,000-point mark during the Wizards-Lakers matchup, Lil Wayne bought tickets to witness it live. However, the famous rapper said he was mistreated in the venue and might not attend another Lakers game again.

In a recent turn of events, the public became aware of an incident involving rapper Lil Wayne through his social media posts. The drama escalated when TMZ released a video mere hours later, capturing the encounter with security personnel as he attempted to find his seat during a live basketball game.

During a recent appearance on the popular sports talk show Undisputed, Lil Wayne shared his perspective on the incident with host Skip Bayless. The rapper claimed that he was rudely intercepted by security, highlighting that if NBA superstar LeBron James had been present, the four-time champion might have intervened to prevent the confrontation.

"I think if LeBron [James] would have caught a glimpse of something like that- I think Lebron's humility level is through the roof. He would have probably called a timeout to make sure that didn't happen," said the Lil Wayne.

Furthermore, Bayless stressed that a popular personality like him should have been given more respect and security should have escorted him to his seat. That didn't happen in this case according to the multi-awarded rapper.

"Sometimes they do, but that wasn't one of the times," the rapper replies to Bayless. "What they were saying was that I tried to enter the court during live play and I have to wait for a timeout. That was never worded, that was never said to me. What was said to me was, 'Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah.' That was said to me. It was not, 'We should wait for a timeout.'"

Lil Wayne contemplates attending future Laker games

Following the incident, Skip Bayless asked Lil Wayne whether he planned to attend another Los Angeles Lakers game. Reflecting on the ordeal, the rapper expressed unease about the experience, stating that he didn't feel comfortable leaving and is now hesitant about attending another Lakers game.

"Obviously, that didn't feel too good walking out of there and going there and being turned around," said the rapper. "I'm not sure if I wouldn't attend another Laker game anytime soon."

With nine points away from being the only player to score 40,000 in league history, all eyes are on the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers game on March 3 when LeBron James faces the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, basketball fan and famous rapper Lil Wayne will most likely not be at the Crypto.com Arena when that happens.