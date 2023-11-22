Lily E. Batum promotes husband Nicolas Batum's plug-and-play prospects after solid run with Sixers

After moving to the Philadelphia 76ers following four seasons with the LA Clippers, Nicolas Batum has been making his presence known with his new team. In six games, his defensive prowess have been on display.

His contribution has earned praise from fans on X (formerly Twitter), which his wife, Lily E. Batum, rightfully approves.

Lily E. Batum promotes her husband's plug-and-play prospects from fan praises

With Nicolas Batum getting the stamp of approval from the 76ers fanbase, there's no denying the pride his wife must feel, as this is a new journey for the defensive specialist.

Under 76ers coach Nick Nurse, the team has taken pride in their defense. The 76ers are tenth in defense across the league with a defensive rating of 111.2. There are a lot of pieces that go into their success, but the addition of Nicolas Batum has proven its worth.

Following two seasons with a James Harden and Joel Embiid tandem, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a different era under Nurse, and they have put in their work in defense.

Joel Embiid praises Nicolas Batum

On Oct. 31, Nicolas Batum was included in the James Harden trade involving the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers. Alongside Batum, additional Sixers players (Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington and KJ Martin) were included.

Batum has received praise from not just fans but also from his teammates, including Joel Embiid, as per Kevin McCormick from Fan Nation's "All 76ers."

"He's the key," Embiid said. "He's special. With the way we play, he just fits everything we need. Great shooter, great defender, great passer, great basketball IQ. He just fits everything we neeed."

Embiid commends the seamless transition the Sixers forward has made after arriving from the LA Clippers. From the defensive skillset to the excellent basketball IQ, Batum's value to the team speaks for itself.

There's no denying that Batum initially didn't know how to react when he was traded to the Clippers, as per Declan Harris from Fan Nation's "All 76ers."

"When I got traded, I mean, I had no idea what to expect to be honest," Batum said. "I got caught off guard ... I didn't expect to be traded."

However, in six games he has played for the 76ers, Nicolas Batum has averaged 6.0 points (61.9% shooting, including 55.6% from the 3-point range) and 3.8 rebounds per game.