The best team in the Eastern Conference in the regular season might not make it to the next stage of the playoffs.
The Indiana Pacers pulled off one of the most epic comeback wins in NBA playoff history on Tuesday to claim a 2-0 series lead and hold onto homecourt advantage after stealing it in Game 1.
Tyrese Haliburton broke the hearts of Cleveland Cavaliers fans with a game-winning 3-pointer to seal a 120-119 win in a game they trailed by as many as 20 points.
Donovan Mitchell scored 45 points to keep his team in contention, but Darius Garland was out again with a toe injury.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
With that in mind, ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smtih made sure to give him a piece of his mind, urging him to step up and suit up to give his backcourt mate a helping hand before it's too late:
"Darius Garland, listen, a toe injury is significant; it can be very painful. I understand that. But you gotta be damn near crippled if you can't play. You gotta find a way to play, because last night, Nembhard and Haliburton combined for 45 points, with 19 assists, and one turnover.
"They're getting guard play in Indiana. Donovan Mitchell needs help, period. You have all the offseason to heal. You're on the brink of elimination, I mean, you gotta get out there, you gotta find a way. Limp yo ass out there no matter which way you got to do it."
Garland averaged 20.9 points and 6.7 assists per game in the regular season on 47.2% shooting from the floor, earning his second All-Star nod. He missed the last two games in the first round, and the team has been missing his efficient three-level scoring and playmaking.
Injuries could end the Cavaliers' promising season
Notably, Garland isn't the only Cavaliers star currently out with injuries. Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter also missed Game 2 with ankle and thumb injuries, respectively.
That forced Kenny Atkinson's hand to shorten his rotation. While he played 10 players, Javonte Green and Craig Porter Jr. only logged 10 and 4 minutes, respectively.
The Pacers are a deep team that will continue to push the break in every single possession, and the Cavs were admittedly tired down the stretch.
Now, after blowing a seven-point last-minute lead, they will travel to Indianapolis with their backs against the wall, and their best players will have to find a way to get on the court.
Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.