Lindsay Lohan drops 3-word reaction on Ayesha Curry's style-statement at Oscar's Vanity Fair party

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry had memorable nights despite being in different parts of the country. While Steph put up a 21-point, 10-assist double-double, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 119-101 win in Charlotte, Ayesha appeared at the Oscar's Vanity Fair party, eliciting a reaction from Lindsay Lohan.

Ayesha shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing off her outfit choice for the glamorous event - a black gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Unsurprisingly, her social media post garnered significant traction. Among many, Lindsay Lohan also commented on Ayesha's IG post.

“Beautiful as always!!! ❤️,” the actress commented on Curry’s IG post.

Ayesha Curry (Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry))

Lohan also made her way to the event and was spotted enjoying Ayesha’s company throughout the star-studded party.

Steph and Ayesha Curry are godparents to Lindsay Lohan’s children

Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan’s friendship began through a mutual connection with chef Michael Mina.

“It was just wild meeting somebody that I got along with so well, and we had so many common interests right away, so it was cool," Ayesha Curry said.

“(Ayesha) happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met, and we just clicked, right off the bat. We went to dinner, and we didn’t think it was going to be a long dinner. It just ended up lasting forever. We kept talking and talking and talking,” Lohan recollected.

Their connection only grew stronger when Lohan gave Ayesha the opportunity to return to acting by inviting her to join the cast of Netflix’s movie titled Irish Wish.

Eventually, their husbands — Steph Curry and Bader Shammas — also got to know each other, and the friendship evolved into a bond between the two couples.

In July 2023, Lohan and Shammas chose Ayesha and Steph to be the godparents of their son, Luai. The bond was further cemented in February 2024, when Steph recorded a stunning 60-point performance in Atlanta. After the game, he presented his game-worn jersey to Lohan and Shammas, signing it with a heartfelt message for Luai:

"Your godparents love you!"

Ayesha and Lohan had first met at Mina’s restaurant in Dubai, where they instantly formed a close bond.

