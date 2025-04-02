Lindsay Lohan drops heartfelt reaction to Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry's adorable pictures with boys Canon and Cai 

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, posted adorable pictures of their two boys – Canon and Cai on Instagram, garnering 217,000+ likes and over 1,800 comments.

Among the many who interacted with the post was Lindsay Lohan, who chimed in to showcase her love for the Curry boys.

“😍😍😍😍,” Lohan wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry)

Ayesha reposted Cai’s photo from the original post on her Instagram story, following it up with a throwback to her own baby pictures, acknowledging the resemblance.

“My baby photos. LOL my genes did a little something this time okay?! 😆😂,” Ayesha captioned her story.

Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry)

Ayesha IG stories (Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry))

Ayesha and Steph Curry welcomed their youngest son, Caius, on May 11, 2024. While Canon is the elder son, the six-year-old is younger than the power couple’s daughters – Riley (12) and Ryan (9).

Ayesha Curry hypes husband Steph Curry after historic performance against the Grizzlies

Steph Curry delivered a memorable performance during the Golden State Warriors’ clash against the Memphis Grizzlies. Leading the Bay Area team to a 134-125 win in the high-scoring battle, Curry stuffed the stat sheet with a jaw-dropping 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and 12 3-pointers.

Curry’s memorable outing resulted in his name being etched in the history books. With his 10th 50-point game since turning 30, the two-time MVP widened the gap over Wilt Chamberlain, who's second on the list with seven.

While recording the first 50-point, 10-rebound double-double of his career, Steph moved past Warriors legend Jerry West to claim the 25th spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“I got a little emotional about that. It was special. In his memory. What he meant to our organization, the league, to the world of basketball… That’s the logo,” Curry spoke about surpassing West.

Ayesha shared multiple Golden State graphics on her Instagram story to celebrate Steph’s masterclass.

Ayesha IG story (Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry))

Ayesha IG story (credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry))

With the victory, Steve Kerr’s squad improves their win streak to three games, climbing one spot in the Western Conference. Holding on to a 44-31 record, the San Francisco-based franchise is within 2.5 games of the third-seeded Denver Nuggets.

