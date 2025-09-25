  • home icon
  • "Lisa Salters’ supplement game crazy": LeBron James’ friend stunned over Stephanie White’s partner’s 'big shoulders' after NFL outing

"Lisa Salters’ supplement game crazy": LeBron James’ friend stunned over Stephanie White’s partner’s 'big shoulders' after NFL outing

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 25, 2025 03:03 GMT
&quot;Lisa Salters&rsquo; supplement game crazy&quot;: LeBron James&rsquo; friend stunned over Stephanie White&rsquo;s partner&rsquo;s
"Lisa Salters’ supplement game crazy": LeBron James’ friend stunned over Stephanie White’s partner’s 'big shoulders' after NFL outing. [photo: @cuffsthelegend/IG, @kingjames/IG, @lisa_salters/IG]

LeBron James’ friend, “Cuffs The Legend,” watched ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football (MNF) between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions. In what many speculated as a preview of the Super Bowl, the social media influencer joined the millions who tuned in to catch the gridiron action. The devout James supporter, however, noticed something before the game started.

Lisa Salters, a co-producer and sideline reporter of MNF, hyped the showdown. The social media figure reacted to Salters’ appearance on Instagram:

“Lisa Salters supplement game crazy like Mike Bibby 😂😂💪🏽
“Creatine Lisa Salters is JACKED!! 😂🔥#mondaynightfootball”

LeBron James’ friend referencing Mike Bibby in his comments about Lisa Salters, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White's partner, was unsurprising. Bibby caught national media attention when he looked jacked in 2018, six years after retiring from the NBA.

The point guard said in an interview with GQ that year that he had always had a muscled physique but could not lift as much while playing basketball. Bibby added that he stuck to a diet that significantly limits carbs and sugar to get his then-new look.

For “Cuffs The Legend,” it seemed to him that Lisa Salters had somehow gained shoulder muscle density in the same the way Bibby did. The social media influencer could not help but point out the similarities between the two.

Doubt looms over LeBron James’ future ahead of final deal with LA Lakers

The LA Lakers reportedly did not offer LeBron James an extension while giving one to Luka Doncic. Most NBA analysts saw it as a sign of the passing of the torch from an aging superstar to a player who could become the face of the league.

On Sunday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported on NBA Today a conversation he had with James’ agent Rich Paul:

"It's clear that he's not sure about his future. Does he have one year left? Does he have another season after that? I did speak to his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, today, and he told me, 'It's important not to worry about the future when it comes to LeBron James. Just appreciate the present."

James will turn 41 in December and has already fulfilled his last biggest goal, which was to play with his son, Bronny James. The four-time MVP becomes an unrestricted free agent next season, allowing him to play for any team or hang his jersey. Paul wants fans to appreciate the NBA’s all-time scoring leader in what might be his final year in the league.

