"Listen to the best James in Lakers history": LA fans side with James Worthy after leaked Lakers tirade goes viral

Lakers legend James Worthy was recently caught on a hot-mic discussing the LA franchise during JJ Redick's introductory press conference on Monday. The Lakers' official YouTube account live-streamed Redick's introductory press conference on YouTube, however, towards the end, Worthy can be heard having a conversation.

In it, he spoke on a number of topics, such as the way the franchise chose to rebuild by trading away players like Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle. At another point, Worthy can be heard discussing Bronny James as well, stating that no matter what, he will be talking the second-generation hooper up if he lands in LA.

At the point that Worthy can be heard discussing the situation, there's no live video that can be seen, however, fans were quick to note that it was him speaking. The moment was then clipped and circulated on the platform formerly known as Twitter, where fans were quick to weigh in.

Many fans were then quick to side with the three-time NBA champion, taking the opportunity to criticize the franchise for trying to rush into title contention rather than taking things slow. While it isn't clear what team Worthy is initially talking about, he can be heard complimenting them while comparing the situation to LA's:

"They got the right coaches in there, and so they did it right. They took their time. They waited. While we were trading, Ingram Randle, trading everything. ... The brother up in Sacramento, Malik. Everybody gone. We were trading like, and then we weren't getting anything for it. Westbrook, gone."

Fans were quick to react, supporting James Worthy's take

"Listen to the best James in Lakers history." - One fan wrote

"He told no lies" - Another added

Other fans pointed out that James Worthy appeared to simply be speaking hard truths rather than trash-talking the franchise.

"Lmao what did he say that was so wrong? That’s how Laker fans should feel after seeing the Celtics win one by being patient." - One added

"I love Worthy, I hear no lies…. Someone at @SpectrumSN needs to be fired" - Another wrote

"Worthy is so cool lmao" - One fan simply wrote

Others defended Worthy from those who took umbrage with his take:

"Someone please tell me where he’s wrong or stated inaccurate information about his former team?" - One wrote

Looking at James Worthy's comments regarding Bronny James

In addition to being caught on a hot-mic discussing the Lakers' moves over the past few years, he also was heard talking about Bronny James. While the account that posted the hot-mic clip indicated that Worthy was critical of Bronny, many fans refuted the claim.

Ahead of the NBA Draft, which will take place on Jun. 26 and Jun. 27, there has been quite a bit of talk regarding the Lakers potentially drafting Bronny James. While there has been some concern that he isn't NBA-ready yet, others believe that with his athleticism and basketball IQ, he has plenty of upside.

In the hot-mic clip, another individual can be heard talking to James Worthy about the upcoming draft, and how he will have to weigh in on Bronny James. The Hall of Famer can then be heard saying:

"Well he is the greatest young player ever right now, Bronny, that's what I'm going to say."

While the caption indicated that Worthy was quote-unquote "talking s**t" others refuted the claim. Along with the reactions to James Worthy's comments about the Lakers, fans reacted to his comments regarding Bronny James, with the majority of the mindset that Worthy wasn't criticizing James as the caption claimed.

So far, the Hall of Famer has yet to react to his comments being caught on a hot mic and circulated online.