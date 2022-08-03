"'Listen, I want to win, how can we do that, how can I use my contract to help us win'" - Doc Rivers states James Harden's new deal is fair, mentions that former MVP is in great shape

James Harden recently penned a two-year $68.6 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 32-year was due for a max contract in the offseason. Many people believed the former MVP hadn't performed well enough in the last two years to deserve that money.

He also had an option on the contract, which guaranteed him $47.4 million for the 2022-23 season. However, James Harden decided to opt-out, taking a pay cut. This choice helped the 76ers sign new players. The former MVP's decision pleased many in the organization, including Sixers coach Doc Rivers.

On "The VC Show," Rivers spoke about Harden's new contract and his importance to the team having a successful offseason, saying:

"James, in this case, I thought this was the perfect thing to do. You knew he was in a tough, like, negotiating position himself from last year. He was honest about that. It's rare that you get the honesty that you get from him."

With James Harden taking a $15 million pay cut, the 76ers were able to sign PJ Tucker, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton. Although they have fallen into trouble with tampering allegations, they have plenty to be happy about with these new signings.

Harden has achieved multiple individual accolades in his career. But an NBA championship still eludes him. However, entering the 2022-23 season, Harden is locked into winning a title.

Rivers said that James Harden spoke to the front office about his plans to win it all and offered to help in any way possible.

And then secondly, he was like, "Listen, I want to win, how can we do that? How can I use my contract to help us win?" So, it just tells you that, right now, he is in the right place, and we needed him there honestly because we would not have been able to do what we did without the help from James," said Rivers.

The 76ers have a talented team and could win it all next season. However, it comes down to how stars Joel Embiid and James Harden perform. The superstar duo has been spending significant time together this offseason. They will bring that chemistry into play during the 2022-23 season.

Doc Rivers says that James Harden is in great shape

James Harden has struggled with a few injury problems in the last two seasons. He seemed to have put on some weight, which affected his explosiveness. However, Harden is working on cutting all that down and getting in shape for next season.

Videos of him hiking and practicing with Sam Cassell have spread across the internet. Doc Rivers confirmed that the former MVP is looking in great shape, saying:

"He's working, he's working his bu** off. I think about nine of the guys were in town last week, and they worked out everyday together, and when you start seeing that kind of stuff, that's the guys, that's the players getting each other.

"When you see that, that's a good sign. He works out with our development guys. They report back, he's in greater shape. I saw him about four days ago. He looked great. Obviously, I didn't see him play, but I just looked at him."

James Harden was a beast on the court during his prime with the Houston Rockets. If he can replicate that and get back to being at his best physically, Harden could again start tormenting defenses.

