Listing the 3 best postseason performers from Western Conference so far | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The NBA's Western Conference finals are currently underway. Now that the number of teams in the Western Conference playoffs has been reduced to two, we’re looking at the three best performers so far.

A few things are worth pointing out before we dig into the meat and potatoes. The list is in no particular order, it does not have players from the teams who have been eliminated and, although counting statistics were considered, it was not the only measure.

NBA's very own wonder-boy: Luka Dončić

NBA Western Conference finals, Game 1.

Besides having the highest points per game and rebounds per game for any player remaining in the playoffs, the most noteworthy statistic of all has been Luka's win-share thus far.

Standing right behind Stephen Curry, Dončić's win-shares of 1.7 (which would probably have been higher had he not missed games in the Jazz series) reflects just how much of a one-man army Dončić can be.

That said, Brunson, Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith have stepped up in the playoffs and, as we have seen time and again, it will be key to how deep the Mavericks can go.

The greatest shooter of all time: Stephen Curry

NBA Western Conference finals, Game 2.

As is the case with Dončić, Curry's win-shares of 1.7 sees him make this list of the best performers in the Western Conference thus far. He's done so despite shooting only 37.5% from three-point range, which is technically horrible for a shooter of his caliber.

But aside from his offensive output, something that took the Golden State Warriors to three championships and five straight finals appearances, his defense has definitely seen a bump this season (regardless of what his per-100 possessions statistics might say).

His clutch block on Ja Morant in the second-round was one of the most memorable plays in the Warriors' run so far.

A worthy contender: Jalen Brunson

NBA Western Conference finals, Game 2.

Jalen Brunson, believe it or not, has the third-highest win-share of all the players in the Western Conference, behind only our previous two mentions on this list. But win-shares are not what decided the list.

Brunson was the leading scorer in the Utah Jazz series with 167 points, dropping 41 and 31 to take two consecutive wins. He has been the second-scoring option for the Mavericks in these playoffs, something we expected Dinwiddie to be after his trade in February.

Edited by Adam Dickson