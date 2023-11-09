"Literally changed me": LeBron James pays tribute to coach, for changing his life as childhood friends' company unveils latest message

LeBron James struggled in life early on. He was born when his mother Gloria James was only 16 years old. His father, Anthony McClelland wasn’t there to fulfill his obligations. By age eight, mother and son were frequently moving from one apartment to another. It was only with the help of Frank Walker, a football coach, that the young boy and his mother found a boost to improve their lives.

James, after his mother and Walker’s agreement, lived with the Walkers on weekdays and then with Gloria on weekends. It was his mother’s friend’s influence that he started playing rec-league basketball in fifth grade. A year later, he would be part of the Shooting Stars, a traveling AAU youth basketball team.

LeBron James reaffirmed his gratitude and appreciation of the Walkers with one of his Instagram stories:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“‘356 Hillwood’ will always be apart of my legacy! Saved my life! Literally saved me”

"King James" showing love and appreciation to Frank Walker and his family.

When LeBron and Gloria had no one to turn to, Frank Walker and his family took the young boy in. The experience was so life-changing for James that he said this in the book, “LeBron James: The Making of an MVP:”

“They made me get up every day and go to school. There were days I didn't want to go to school. Being part of a family, a mom-and-dad surrounding … you had a brother and you had two sisters … it was an unbelievable experience for me at a young age. It opened my eyes up to become what I am today, why I act the way I am today.”

Before the Walkers offered to help them, James missed more than half of his class days that school year. His mom brought him along with him to live from one friend’s house to another. Living in the more dangerous parts of the neighborhood prompted Frank Walker to offer some help.

Even when Gloria James found a more consistent livelihood and found her own apartment, he never left the Walkers completely. They reversed the arrangement as James now stayed with his mother on weekdays and the Walkers on weekends.

Frank Walker's son, Frank Walker Jr. is one of James' oldest and closest friends. They are also business partners now after opening the "Unknwn" clothing store in Miami, Florida and then later in Akron, Ohio. It was the company's IG post that "King James" responded to.

LeBron James continues to pass forward Frank Walker’s influence and impact

LeBron James is now one of the richest athletes across the globe. Forbes named him a billionaire a year ago. James has built a business empire that is only expected to keep on growing.

The Akron, Ohio native has not forgotten his roots and the influence of Frank Walker. Through the LeBron James Foundation, he has been given back to the community behind his “I Promise” school and housing project.

Expand Tweet

Many kids couldn’t thank the LA Lakers superstar enough for what he has given to them. In some interviews, a few of them were speechless when asked about the basketball player’s impact on their lives.

LeBron James’ legacy is staggering. His accomplishments off the court are a way of passing forward Frank Walker’s generosity and kindness.