"Literally grabbed the back of his neck": Fans reacts as Draymond Green draws fragrant foul for antics on Jalen Green

Draymond Green committed a flagrant foul on Jalen Green. The Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets on Friday for Game 6 of their first-round matchup. The series has been physical with Green and Dillon Brooks doing their best to get under each other's skin.

However, it seems that the physicality of their matchup has gotten worse after Draymond nearly got Jalen Green seriously hurt. During one of the plays in Game 6, Fred VanVleet shoved Draymond towards Jalen's direction.

Jalen then caught Draymond to keep him away from the defensive play. The Warriors veteran grabbed the Rockets star by the back of the neck to knock him down.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Draymond's antics. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"He literally grabbed the back of his neck with two hands , get him out of here"

"What goes through his brain😭"

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"@OfficialNBARefs I don’t love Draymond, but this is a perfect example of why you guys have been so terrible. You don’t call Draymond getting shoved, but then you penalize him for breaking free of the contact too aggressively. It’s just bad," one noted.

"Bro got horrible impulse control. But I guess it’s a blessing and a curse, he's one of the best defensive players ever," one said.

"2 minutes in, and Draymond already unlocked the UFC side quest," another said.

"Costing his team 2 min into the game. Just play basketball man," another said.

Draymond Green on the verge of suspension

While Draymond Green got a slap on the wrist after committing a flagrant one foul on Jalen Green, there are concerns regarding the Warriors veteran's availability moving forward. NBA insider Anthony Slater noted that if the Warriors advance to the semi-finals on Friday, the league might look into Draymond's flagrant foul count.

According to Slater, Green now has two flagrant foul calls in the series against the Rockets. This means that Draymond is two flagrant fouls away from getting punished with a one-game suspension.

Moving forward, both the Warriors and Draymond Green should be cautious. Golden State losing their best defender might not be the best situation for them.

