“Literally is unstoppable”: Dr. Adrian Griffin lauds Giannis Antetokounmpo after missing only 3 shots in absurdly efficient night

The Milwaukee Bucks overwhelmingly beat the Washington Wizards 142-129 on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a near perfect night with only three missed shots.

He shot 86.9% from the field, making 20 out of his 23 shot attempts. Despite the minor setbacks earlier this season, Antetokounmpo has proven that he can still be dominant.

During their post-game interview, Bucks coach Dr. Adrian Griffin commended Giannis Antetokounmpo for his monstrous performance. Griffin acknowledged his basketball prowess and that no one can stop the "Greek Freak".

Griffin said (0:10):

"(Giannis) literally is unstoppable. You couple him with other special talent that we have. It really frees him up to do what he does best.

"You're gonna have to send multiple bodies at him, and that's going to leaves some really good shooters open. He was in his rythm tonight. He's unstoppable. You can't stop him."

Giannis Antetokounmpo turns the Bucks' season around

At the start of the regular season, many fans were concerned for the Milwaukee Bucks given how chemistry issues came into play.

The pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard seemed disappointing initially, with the Bucks consistently losing games to much weaker teams in the East. However, it appears that the "Greek Freak" has arisen, and Milwaukee is back in business.

The Bucks have a 10-4 win-loss record and sitting comfortably in third place in the Eastern Conference. Before becoming one of the top teams in the East, Antetokounmpo and Lillard struggled as a duo, which led to Milwaukee initially having a losing record. Thankfully for Bucks fans, Antetokounmpo has taken matters into his own hands and is having another MVP-caliber season.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. His best game was when he erupted for 54 points against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 9.

In the Bucks' last two games, he came up with a couple of 40-point games. He scored 40 against the Dallas Mavericks and 42 against the Washington Wizards.

Despite having a couple of stars in Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton, it's clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo is still Milwaukee's best player. It's also apparent that the Bucks need him to consistently play the way he has been if they wish to continue winning games.