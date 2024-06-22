"Literally yeezys with other colors" — NBA fans roast James Harden's new signature kicks

Los Angeles Clippers superstar James Harden recently announced the release of his eighth sneaker with Adidas, the Harden Volume 8. A series of pictures posted on the player’s Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts showcased the variety of colorways available for the James Harden Volume 8.

The player’s sneaker line until now has attempted to showcase a wide array of styles, and the latest offering does not disappoint. It features a conforming internal cuff, a teardrop EVA cage and uses Jet Boost technology from the sneaker giants to further help with players’ agility.

Regardless, some fans could not help but spot the similarities between Adidas’ Yeezy and the latest Harden drop. While many fans seemed to appreciate the shoes and could not help but look forward to the release, some found reasons to roast the Harden Volume 8.

(Credit: Instagram/@jharden13)

One user wrote:

"Literally yeezys with other colors.”

While most of the fans seemed to appreciate the variety of colors, some were not happy, as another user complained about the timeline of the release. Still, it seems the player created the shoes alongside Adidas based on his own vision, as the Harden Volume 8 offers comfort both on and off the court. Further, the shoes also feature a range of features aimed at improving agility, which is one of Harden's most obvious strengths.

James Harden’s latest Adidas sneaker showcases incredible variety in colorways

Harden announced the release date of his latest Harden Volume 8 himself. Available in six vibrant colorways, each one has a unique name and will be released on a different date:

July 1: After Hours

August 1: Crew Yellow

September 1: Luxury Red

October 1: Purple Burst

November 1: UNO

November 15: Red Blend

The shoe itself has been designed to showcase Harden’s unique style. Harden said the following in the build-up to the release:

“I want people to recognize my shoes from a mile away.”

At the same time, the Harden Volume 8 also has a range of features aimed at improving player performance with a special focus on agility, one of the former Houston Rockets star’s major strengths.

His latest season in the NBA did not quite go according to plan, as the Clippers were knocked out in the first round by eventual finalists the Dallas Mavericks. The player, who is set to become a free agent, might have played his final game for the Clippers, as he heads toward the twilight of an incredible offensive career that has still not given him a championship ring.