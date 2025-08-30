Lithuania vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 30 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 30, 2025 11:39 GMT
Lithuania vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 30
Lithuania vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 30

It's Day 4 of the 2025 EuroBasket, with Lithuania vs Germany among the matchups scheduled in Group B. Both teams are 2-0 entering Saturday's game and looking to take control of the group. Lithuania and Germany remain flawless after their first two games.

Coach Rimas Kurtinaitis used a starting five featuring Margiris Normantas, Rokas Jokubaitis, Gytis Radzevicius, Tadas Sedekerskis and Jonas Valanciunas. They dominated in their first two games against Great Britain and Montenegro.

On the other hand, coach Alex Mumbru went with a starting lineup consisting of Dennis Schroder, Andreas Obst, Franz Wagner, Johannes Voightmann and Daniel Theiss. Just like Lithuania, the Germans were cruising in their first two wins over Montenegro and Sweden.

Lithuania vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score for 2025 EuroBasket

Lithuania

#PlayersMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-EFF
1MarekBLAZEVIC06:0600/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		01101001-21
2MargirisNORMANTAS12:4762/3
(67%)		/
(%)		2/3
(67%)		/
(%)		1231000019
3ArnasVELICKA01:140/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		00000000-50
7GytisRADZEVICIUS11:4683/5
(60%)		1/2
(50%)		2/3
(67%)		/
(%)		0001101018
8TadasSEDEKERSKIS14:5283/4
(75%)		2/3
(67%)		1/1
(100%)		1/2
(50%)		13470000-417
10AzuolasTUBELIS05:0821/2
(50%)		1/1
(100%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		11201100-42
13RokasJOKUBAITIS18:46134/10
(40%)		3/7
(43%)		1/3
(33%)		4/5
(80%)		01171310-312
15LaurynasBIRUTIS03:5521/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		00000000-22
17JonasVALANCIUNAS09:4452/3
(67%)		2/3
(67%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		11203201-14
31RokasGIEDRAITIS04:4800/2
(0%)		0/2
(0%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		12300100-160
43IgnasSARGIUNAS07:1300/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		00002000-9-1
91DeividasSIRVYDIS03:4131/1
(100%)		/
(%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		0220110044
Team/Coaches------112-------
TOTAL1004717/33

(52%)

10/20

(50%)

7/13

(54%)

6/9

(67%)

614201610822--
Germany

#PlayersMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-EFF
0IsaacBONGA10:1821/3
(33%)		1/2
(50%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0001000172
1OscarDA SILVA00:000/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		0000000000
4MaodoLO07:4831/2
(50%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		0110200083
5TristanDA SILVA04:3200/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0221100072
7JohannesVOIGTMANN09:4200/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		1121011012
9FranzWAGNER15:50125/12
(42%)		4/10
(40%)		1/2
(50%)		1/2
(50%)		32522000511
10DanielTHEIS13:26146/6
(100%)		4/4
(100%)		2/2
(100%)		/
(%)		04411010-220
17DennisSCHRODER18:02155/9
(56%)		3/5
(60%)		2/4
(50%)		3/3
(100%)		01131030018
21JustusHOLLATZ01:210/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		0000100010
32JohannesTHIEMANN06:340/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		00021000102
34LeonKRATZER00:000/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		0000000000
42AndreasOBST12:2793/4
(75%)		/
(%)		3/4
(75%)		/
(%)		0003020039
Team/Coaches-------11-------
TOTAL1005521/38

(55%)

12/22

(55%)

9/16

(56%)

4/5

(80%)

41216149351--
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

