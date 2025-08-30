Lithuania vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 30 | 2025 EuroBasket

It's Day 4 of the 2025 EuroBasket, with Lithuania vs Germany among the matchups scheduled in Group B. Both teams are 2-0 entering Saturday's game and looking to take control of the group. Lithuania and Germany remain flawless after their first two games.

Coach Rimas Kurtinaitis used a starting five featuring Margiris Normantas, Rokas Jokubaitis, Gytis Radzevicius, Tadas Sedekerskis and Jonas Valanciunas. They dominated in their first two games against Great Britain and Montenegro.

On the other hand, coach Alex Mumbru went with a starting lineup consisting of Dennis Schroder, Andreas Obst, Franz Wagner, Johannes Voightmann and Daniel Theiss. Just like Lithuania, the Germans were cruising in their first two wins over Montenegro and Sweden.

Lithuania vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score for 2025 EuroBasket

Lithuania

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF 1 Mar ekBLAZEV IC 06:06 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 -2 1 2 Margir isNORMANTAS 12:47 6 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3 Arn asVELIC KA 01:14 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0 7 Gyt isRADZEVICIUS 11:46 8 3/5

(60%) 1/2

(50%) 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 8 8 Tad asSEDEKERSKIS 14:52 8 3/4

(75%) 2/3

(67%) 1/1

(100%) 1/2

(50%) 1 3 4 7 0 0 0 0 -4 17 10 Azuol asTUBEL IS 05:08 2 1/2

(50%) 1/1

(100%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 -4 2 13 Rok asJOKUBAITIS 18:46 13 4/10

(40%) 3/7

(43%) 1/3

(33%) 4/5

(80%) 0 1 1 7 1 3 1 0 -3 12 15 Lauryn asBIRUT IS 03:55 2 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2 17 Jon asVALANCIUNAS 09:44 5 2/3

(67%) 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) 1 1 2 0 3 2 0 1 -1 4 31 Rok asGIEDRAIT IS 04:48 0 0/2

(0%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 -16 0 43 Ign asSARGIUN AS 07:13 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 -9 -1 91 Deivid asSIRVYD IS 03:41 3 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 0 2 2 0 1 1 0 0 4 4 Team/Coaches - - - - - - 1 1 2 - - - - - - - TOTAL 100 47 17/33 (52%) 10/20

(50%) 7/13

(54%) 6/9

(67%) 6 14 20 16 10 8 2 2 - -

Germany

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF 0 Isa acBON GA 10:18 2 1/3

(33%) 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 2 1 Osc arDA SIL VA 00:00 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mao do LO 07:48 3 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 8 3 5 Trist anDA SIL VA 04:32 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 7 2 7 Johann esVOIGTMANN 09:42 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 2 1 0 1 1 0 1 2 9 Fra nzWAGNER 15:50 12 5/12

(42%) 4/10

(40%) 1/2

(50%) 1/2

(50%) 3 2 5 2 2 0 0 0 5 11 10 Dani elTHEIS 13:26 14 6/6

(100%) 4/4

(100%) 2/2

(100%) /

(%) 0 4 4 1 1 0 1 0 -2 20 17 Denn isSCHRODER 18:02 15 5/9

(56%) 3/5

(60%) 2/4

(50%) 3/3

(100%) 0 1 1 3 1 0 3 0 0 18 21 Just usHOLLA TZ 01:21 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 32 Johann esTHIEMA NN 06:34 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 10 2 34 Le onKRATZ ER 00:00 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Andre asOBST 12:27 9 3/4

(75%) /

(%) 3/4

(75%) /

(%) 0 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 3 9 Team/Coaches - - - - - - - 1 1 - - - - - - - TOTAL 100 55 21/38 (55%) 12/22

(55%) 9/16

(56%) 4/5

(80%) 4 12 16 14 9 3 5 1 - -

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

