Lithuania vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 30 | 2025 EuroBasket
It's Day 4 of the 2025 EuroBasket, with Lithuania vs Germany among the matchups scheduled in Group B. Both teams are 2-0 entering Saturday's game and looking to take control of the group. Lithuania and Germany remain flawless after their first two games.
Coach Rimas Kurtinaitis used a starting five featuring Margiris Normantas, Rokas Jokubaitis, Gytis Radzevicius, Tadas Sedekerskis and Jonas Valanciunas. They dominated in their first two games against Great Britain and Montenegro.
On the other hand, coach Alex Mumbru went with a starting lineup consisting of Dennis Schroder, Andreas Obst, Franz Wagner, Johannes Voightmann and Daniel Theiss. Just like Lithuania, the Germans were cruising in their first two wins over Montenegro and Sweden.
Lithuania vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score for 2025 EuroBasket
Lithuania
#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
1
MarekBLAZEVIC
06:06
0
0/1 (0%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
1
-2
1
2
MargirisNORMANTAS
12:47
6
2/3 (67%)
/ (%)
2/3 (67%)
/ (%)
1
2
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
9
3
ArnasVELICKA
01:14
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-5
0
7
GytisRADZEVICIUS
11:46
8
3/5 (60%)
1/2 (50%)
2/3 (67%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
1
8
8
TadasSEDEKERSKIS
14:52
8
3/4 (75%)
2/3 (67%)
1/1 (100%)
1/2 (50%)
1
3
4
7
0
0
0
0
-4
17
10
AzuolasTUBELIS
05:08
2
1/2 (50%)
1/1 (100%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
1
1
2
0
1
1
0
0
-4
2
13
RokasJOKUBAITIS
18:46
13
4/10 (40%)
3/7 (43%)
1/3 (33%)
4/5 (80%)
0
1
1
7
1
3
1
0
-3
12
15
LaurynasBIRUTIS
03:55
2
1/1 (100%)
1/1 (100%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-2
2
17
JonasVALANCIUNAS
09:44
5
2/3 (67%)
2/3 (67%)
/ (%)
1/2 (50%)
1
1
2
0
3
2
0
1
-1
4
31
RokasGIEDRAITIS
04:48
0
0/2 (0%)
0/2 (0%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
1
2
3
0
0
1
0
0
-16
0
43
IgnasSARGIUNAS
07:13
0
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
-9
-1
91
DeividasSIRVYDIS
03:41
3
1/1 (100%)
/ (%)
1/1 (100%)
/ (%)
0
2
2
0
1
1
0
0
4
4
Team/Coaches
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TOTAL
100
47
17/33
(52%)
10/20
(50%)
7/13
(54%)
6/9
(67%)
6
14
20
16
10
8
2
2
-
-
Germany
#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
0
IsaacBONGA
10:18
2
1/3 (33%)
1/2 (50%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
7
2
1
OscarDA SILVA
00:00
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
MaodoLO
07:48
3
1/2 (50%)
/ (%)
1/2 (50%)
/ (%)
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
8
3
5
TristanDA SILVA
04:32
0
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
0
7
2
7
JohannesVOIGTMANN
09:42
0
0/1 (0%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
1
1
2
1
0
1
1
0
1
2
9
FranzWAGNER
15:50
12
5/12 (42%)
4/10 (40%)
1/2 (50%)
1/2 (50%)
3
2
5
2
2
0
0
0
5
11
10
DanielTHEIS
13:26
14
6/6 (100%)
4/4 (100%)
2/2 (100%)
/ (%)
0
4
4
1
1
0
1
0
-2
20
17
DennisSCHRODER
18:02
15
5/9 (56%)
3/5 (60%)
2/4 (50%)
3/3 (100%)
0
1
1
3
1
0
3
0
0
18
21
JustusHOLLATZ
01:21
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
32
JohannesTHIEMANN
06:34
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
10
2
34
LeonKRATZER
00:00
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
42
AndreasOBST
12:27
9
3/4 (75%)
/ (%)
3/4 (75%)
/ (%)
0
0
0
3
0
2
0
0
3
9
Team/Coaches
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TOTAL
100
55
21/38
(55%)
12/22
(55%)
9/16
(56%)
4/5
(80%)
4
12
16
14
9
3
5
1
-
-
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
