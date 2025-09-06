Lithuania vs Latvia Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 6 | EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16

Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia faced Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania in their round of 16 matchup at EuroBasket 2025. Latvia had made it to the elimination stage of the tournament after winning three of its five group stage games, defeating Portugal, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

Ad

On the other hand, Lithuania had recorded four wins in the group stage, with the team’s only loss coming against group leaders Germany.

The game opened with Lithuania displaying some solid shooting from the perimeter as Arnas Velicka drained three 3-pointers, while Azuolas Tubelis added four quick points. Latvia struggled to get any points in the paint, on account of Lithuania's tight interior defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But the team showed efficient shooting from the perimeter to get within seven points with five minutes left in the first quarter (16-9). Kristaps Porzingis attacked the basket on most trips up the floor, scoring 10 points in the first quarter.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Atlanta Hawks center was also stellar on the defensive end, crashing the glass and recording a block. Rihards Lomazs also joined Latvia's attack, adding five points to make it a nine-point game with 90 seconds left in the first quarter (26-15).

Porzingis and Lomazs' efficient scoring didn't prove enough to make up for the rest of the team's struggles, as Latvia headed into the second quarter, down by 10 points (28-18). Lithuania's strong presence in the paint and glass proved too much for the Latvians in the first quarter.

Ad

Rolands Smits got the ball rolling for Latvia in the second quarter, recording a steal and four points during the opening minutes. Lomasz also added two points to cut Lithuania's lead to two points (28-26). On the other end, Jonas Valanciunas picked up two points in the paint to end his opponents' 8-0 run to start the quarter.

Both teams went back and forth over the next few minutes until a post-move from Porzingis helped Latvia grab two crucial points, cutting Lithuania's lead to three points with four minutes left in the quarter (34-31).

Ad

A series of strong plays and excellent perimeter shooting saw Lithuania's lead balloon to double figures with under a minute left in the first quarter (45-35).

Porzingis recorded 13 points and eight rebounds while Lomazs added nine points and four assists as the pair led the way for Latvia. Meanwhile, their opponents relied on Arnas Velicka (14 points and six assists) and Deividas Sirvydis (13 points) as Lithuania headed into the half-time break with a 10-point lead (47-37).

Ad

Lithuania vs Latvia player stats and box score for Sept. 6

Lithuania

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Mar ek BLAZEVIC * 5 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) 5 2 10 Margir is NORMANT AS 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 3 2 1 -7 Arn as VELICKA * 14 5/5

(100%) 3/3

(100%) 1/2

(50%) 2 6 2 4 16 Gyt is RADZEVICIUS * 1 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 3 3 7 Tad as SEDEKERSK IS 3 1/2

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 2 1 -2 Azuol as TUBELIS * 7 3/6

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 4 1 10 Lauryn as BIRUT IS /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Jon as VALANCIUN AS 4 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 0/2

(0%) 1 0 Rok as GIEDRAIT IS 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) -3 Ign as SARGIUN AS 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 4 Deivid as SIRVYDIS * 13 5/7

(71%) 1/2

(50%) 2/2

(100%) 3 1 1 3 1 15

Ad

Latvia

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Mare ks MEJER IS 1 /

(%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) -1 Krista ps PORZINGIS * 13 4/11

(36%) 2/5

(40%) 3/6

(50%) 8 1 1 1 1 -16 Dav is BERTANS * 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 2 -10 Dair is BERTA NS 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 0 Rolan ds SMI TS 6 3/5

(60%) 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 1 1 5 Kla vs CAVA RS 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 1 1 6 Rihar ds LOMAZS * 9 4/8

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 4 1 -10 Marc is STEINBER GS /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Artu rs KURUCS * 3 1/2

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 -11 Artu rs ZAGARS * 2 1/5

(20%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 1 2 1 1 -14 Kriste rs ZORI KS 3 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 1 1 1 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More