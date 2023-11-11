"Little shots for the Wildcats": Steph Curry and Davidson get humbled by Canon Curry

Steph Curry and his son, Canon, watched Curry's alma mater, Davidson Wildcats, beat the Maryland Terrapins on Friday, cheering them on from the comfort of their home. It would appear that Canon is also a fan of his dad's former team.

In a video clip shared on Curry's Instagram story, you can hear Canon shouting at the television, noting how the Wildcats were hitting "little shots," before Steph corrects him to say that they're hitting "big shots."

Steph Curry via Instagram Stories.

The clip was of the Wildcats' final bucket of the game, giving them a 64-61 win over Maryland. Curry spent three seasons with Davidson, participating in 104 games, starting all but one of them. During his collegiate career, Curry averaged 253 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Curry is now an NBA superstar, a top-five point guard at the age of 35. He's also arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history and Curry Davidson's most successful alumni, both in terms of team success and individual accolades.

College basketball is incredibly popular, both for former players and basketball fans around the world. It appears that the Curry family still keeps up with Davidson's games and supports the roster.

Steph Curry was "very driven" during the NBA offseason

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina that Steph Curry was "very driven" throughout the 2023 offseason.

The veteran superstar has hit the ground running to begin the new season and is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age.

“Steph’s offseason was more of the same – lots of shooting, lots of work on his strength and conditioning and ball handling," Fraser said.

"It’s all the same stuff he does. But I thought this summer, he was very driven. He’s always very driven. But he worked more this summer than in previous summers. He was very driven this summer. The amount of work he was putting in seemed escalated."

Steph Curry has begun the season at an All-Star level. He's averaging 30.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the field and 47.3% from the deep.

Fraser reckons Curry's commitment to playing pick-up games over the summer has helped the veteran to such a hot start:

"He would play pickup games and work with the team more. He was incredible. From the amount of time he was putting in, that was one indication.

"With how much rhythm he was in all summer long, that was another indication. And now it’s the body of results that he’s put on display. That’s another indication.”

The Warriors are 6-3 on the season. Seven of their first nine games have been on the road. They could potentially compete for another championship. Curry's exceptional performances will ensure that they're seen as contenders.