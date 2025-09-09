"Little weird": Dirk Nowitzki’s frank confession about his lack of role with Mavs’ front office

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki shared that he feels &quot;a little weird&quot; not knowing his role with the Dallas Mavericks.Following his 21-year playing career with the franchise, Dallas named Nowitzki a special advisor in 2021. The 14-time NBA All-Star had a hand in the hiring of general manager Nico Harrison and coach Jason Kidd.However, Nowitzki said in March that he has not been &quot;that involved&quot; with the Mavs for nearly two years. Many pundits said that Harrison may have pushed the Mavs legend away from the team.In an appearance on Monday's &quot;105.3 The Fan,&quot; Nowitzki said that while he still attends team practices, he admitted that he doesn't know his role with the team anymore.&quot;I’m not too involved in front office decisions these days,&quot; Nowitzki said. &quot;I try to go to practice a lot… it felt a little weird… not knowing my role. So since then, I’ve kind of pulled back again. I’ve met with Patrick, I’ve met with Nico over the years. I’m not really part of the day-to-day business.&quot;Now obviously me going into some broadcasting, I’ll be super busy starting here in October with the season.&quot;According to Dirk Nowitzki, the uncertainty of his role with the team contributed to his decision to dial back from day-to-day involvement.Nowitzki is set to join Amazon's panel of studio analysts for the upcoming season. Amazon and NBC picked up rights to broadcast NBA games next season after TNT's contract ended in 2024-25.Despite a transition to broadcasting, the 2011 NBA Finals MVP said that he will remain &quot;a phone call away&quot; for the Mavericks and their players.Dirk Nowitzki predicts that a 'fully healthy' Mavs will be among the best teams in the WestThe Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki said that the team made &quot;smart&quot; moves this offseason. He praised the re-signings of key contributors Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington. Nowitzki shared his prediction about how the Mavs will fare in a loaded Western Conference next season.&quot;I feel they’re a strong team,&quot; Nowitzki said on Monday's &quot;105.3 The Fan.&quot; &quot;Of course, it depends on health. That’s the only question mark there. ... If they’re fully healthy, hopefully by the new year, somewhere in January… they’re a super deep team that can definitely be in the top four in the West.&quot;Nowitzki added that the roster is capable of competing with several players with championship experience and the addition of 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas to its first NBA Finals appearance in 2006 and its only championship in 2011. He is part of the league's 75th anniversary team and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.