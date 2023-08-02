Lizzo once hit on Karl-Anthony Towns while sitting courtside at Timberwolves-Lakers game

Over the years, pop artist Lizzo has been a courtside celebrity at NBA games. On one occasion, she even tested her luck with one of the stars in the game.

Back in 2019, Lizzo was on the floor at Staples Center to see the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Throughout the course of the game, one of the key players on the court ended up catching her eye. That being All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. She later went to say that she was personally cheering for the T-Wolves big man that night.

"Let me tell you something, both teams look great, I'm personally cheering for number 32," she said. "That's my baby."

When asked if she knew Towns, the record-selling artists jokingly laughed and said no.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves

cc: @KarlTowns @lizzo



cc: @KarlTowns @lizzo pic.twitter.com/FQveOCZA2K New man on the Minnesota Timberwolvescc: @KarlTowns @lizzo

Later in the night, Minnesota's social media team showed her some love after she spoke highly of their star player.

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, this celebrity bump wasn't enough for them that night. They ended up losing to LeBron James and the LA Lakers by 20 points.

Towns might have been single at the time, but that changed not long after. The former No. 1 pick is now dating model Jordyn Woods. Back in May, the couple celebrated their third anniverary together.

Lizzo made waves while sitting courtside at the Lakers game

Aside from shooting her shot with Karl-Anthony Towns, Lizzo made waves for other things while sitting courtside at Staples Center. She was in headlines the next day for her outfit of choice that evening.

As expected, her actions and comments got a rise out of NBA fans that night. They were all over social media making jokes about her with KAT and her outfit.

High Currency @high_currency



@EasyStreetKeys "At the casino, you know I cash out, Courtside wit Bron, while Lizzo got her ass out"

⚡️ @dylanwithacan Nobody wanna play for tickets to a basketball game and see Lizzo courtside in a thong

The platinum record recording artist tried to show out while courtside in LA, but all it led to was her getting blasted by fans.

