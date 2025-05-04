"Lmao Westbrick told them to GTFO": Internet on overdrive after Russell Westbrook intentionally picks technical to mock Clippers

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook stripped LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac midway through the fourth quarter of Game 7 on Saturday. The former MVP raced to the other end of the floor for an uncontested two-handed jam. Westbrook shook the rim a few times before coming down to a technical foul.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to the Westbrook’s antic:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Lmao Westbrick told them to GTFO”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

Russ taking a tech on purpose is frying me

Another fan said:

“SEND THEY A** HOME

@GoldieCapone_ continued:

“Cheaaa Russ. Talk yo s**t”

@clepipes commented:

“Clippers futility in full effect”

Russell Westbrook knew what was coming. Once he landed, he mimicked the technical foul signal before excitedly ramping up the crowd, who gave the Denver Nuggets a standing ovation. Westbrook’s dunk gave the home team a 107-76 lead.

Ad

The former Clipper gave the Nuggets a big lift, particularly in the second quarter. Denver trailed 26-21 after the first 12 minutes but turned the tables on LA in the next period. Westbrook had nine points, four assists, one rebound and one steal, helping his team to a dominant 37-21 stretch.

More than just filling up the stat sheet, Russell Westbrook gave life to a nervous home crowd with his energy and hustle. He was a key reason the Nuggets led 58-47 at halftime.

Ad

The steal that led to the slam midway through the fourth quarter was a small glimpse of what he had been doing in Game 7. He could not help but egg on the home fans to appreciate the Nuggets and troll his former team.

Russell Westbrook outplayed James Harden in Game 7

Russell Westbrook and James Harden were teammates for years on different teams. They played together in Oklahoma, Houston and Los Angeles. On Saturday, the two former MVPs and good friends squared off.

Ad

Westbrook decisively outplayed Harden when the stakes went up. Brodie helped carry the Nuggets following the hot start by the Clippers led by Harden. Starting the second quarter, it was all Westbrook over Harden. As the game progressed, The Beard, as he often does in crucial playoff games, disappeared.

Harden went 0-for-2 in the third quarter and hardly even bothered to look at the rim. Clippers coach Ty Lue sidelined him two minutes into the fourth quarter. The superstar point guard sat on the bench as his team desperately tried to turn the game around.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook kept his energy, hustle and determination to give the Nuggets a spark. He outplayed James Harden in Game 7 on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More