"Lmao Westbrick told them to GTFO": Internet on overdrive after Russell Westbrook intentionally picks technical to mock Clippers

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook stripped LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac midway through the fourth quarter of Game 7 on Saturday. The former MVP raced to the other end of the floor for an uncontested two-handed jam. Westbrook shook the rim a few times before coming down to a technical foul.
Fans promptly reacted to the Westbrook’s antic:
“Lmao Westbrick told them to GTFO”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
One fan said:
Russ taking a tech on purpose is frying me
Another fan said:
“SEND THEY A** HOME
@GoldieCapone_ continued:
“Cheaaa Russ. Talk yo s**t”
@clepipes commented:
“Clippers futility in full effect”
Russell Westbrook knew what was coming. Once he landed, he mimicked the technical foul signal before excitedly ramping up the crowd, who gave the Denver Nuggets a standing ovation. Westbrook’s dunk gave the home team a 107-76 lead.
The former Clipper gave the Nuggets a big lift, particularly in the second quarter. Denver trailed 26-21 after the first 12 minutes but turned the tables on LA in the next period. Westbrook had nine points, four assists, one rebound and one steal, helping his team to a dominant 37-21 stretch.
More than just filling up the stat sheet, Russell Westbrook gave life to a nervous home crowd with his energy and hustle. He was a key reason the Nuggets led 58-47 at halftime.
The steal that led to the slam midway through the fourth quarter was a small glimpse of what he had been doing in Game 7. He could not help but egg on the home fans to appreciate the Nuggets and troll his former team.
Russell Westbrook outplayed James Harden in Game 7
Russell Westbrook and James Harden were teammates for years on different teams. They played together in Oklahoma, Houston and Los Angeles. On Saturday, the two former MVPs and good friends squared off.
Westbrook decisively outplayed Harden when the stakes went up. Brodie helped carry the Nuggets following the hot start by the Clippers led by Harden. Starting the second quarter, it was all Westbrook over Harden. As the game progressed, The Beard, as he often does in crucial playoff games, disappeared.
Harden went 0-for-2 in the third quarter and hardly even bothered to look at the rim. Clippers coach Ty Lue sidelined him two minutes into the fourth quarter. The superstar point guard sat on the bench as his team desperately tried to turn the game around.
Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook kept his energy, hustle and determination to give the Nuggets a spark. He outplayed James Harden in Game 7 on Saturday.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.