"Lmaoo bro wants out of LA": NBA fans hilariously get at PJ Tucker's quest to find chiropractors and massage during halftime

PJ Tucker did not play a single minute in the LA Clippers’ 117-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The bruising forward has now fallen out of the Clippers’ rotation. Ty Lue has preferred Daniel Theis over him.

During the halftime break of the game between the Clippers and the Grizzlies, Tucker surprised many when he asked a question on Twitter/X. He wanted to know who was the best chiropractor in LA. The former Philadelphia 76ers stalwart also asked about the best deep-tissue massage therapist from the same area.

Fans erupted once PJ Tucker asked those questions:

“Lmaoo bro wants out of LA”

PJ Tucker isn’t on the LA Clippers’ injury report, which means that he must be healthy. Ty Lue’s decision not to use him must be purely based on how the team is playing. Tucker hasn’t played since Nov. 27 when the Clippers lost 113-104 to the Denver Nuggets. He played only six minutes and contributed two steals and one assist.

Tucker’s salary is $11 million this season. That’s an expensive amount for a player who hardly gets to play. Daniel Theis, meanwhile, will get $2.1 million from the Clippers this season.

Maybe the 2021 NBA champ has something going on physically. The LA Clippers training staff will at least surely check on him after posting the said questions on Twitter/X at halftime of a game.

PJ Tucker could still play a key role in the playoffs for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies tonight improved their record in December to 11-2, the best in the Western Conference. They are 19-12 for fourth in their conference. Ty Lue’s team has been on a roll since losing six straight shortly after the James Harden trade.

Kawhi Leonard has missed the team’s last four games due to a left hip contusion. The Clippers insist, though, that it’s nothing serious. LA is 2-2 during that span.

If the Clippers’ superstars can stay healthy, they will be a problem in the playoffs. Perhaps PJ Tucker can earn his way back to the rotation. The forward’s defense and big-game experience could be crucial once the playoffs start.

The West has several superstars that the Clippers may need Tucker to take on. Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Domantas Sabonis and even Luka Doncic could be matched up against him.

Tucker was an unsung hero in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 championship. Perhaps he may play that part again in 2024. For now, he just needs the best chiropractor and deep tissue massage therapist in LA.