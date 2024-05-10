“Lmaooo” - NBA Insider shares comical Luka Doncic falling picture turned meme 

Luka Doncic's latest picture is all set to become a meme and NBA Insider Kevin O'Connor had a priceless reaction as one of the fans took to X/Twitter to share the image of the Dallas Mavericks star that was clicked during their playoff skirmish against the OKC Thunder.

Doncic was seen hitting the floor with his face flush on the court. His face took the full impact of the hardwood, but for fans on social media, it was the perfect meme material as they started coming up with captions to tag it.

O'Connor had a simple, but priceless expression to it:

"Lmaooo"

While the memes flooded X, Doncic turned up for the Mavericks in Game 2 with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help the side bounce back with a 119-110 win. P.J. Washington also had a field day with 29 points and 11 rebounds. It was a forgettable day for Kyrie Irving though, who ended his day with just nine points. The series is now tied 1-1 as the action shifts to the American Airlines Center next.

Luka Doncic's teammate denies rumors Mavericks players are happy when guard is off the court

Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris came to Luka Doncic's defense after an anonymous NBA assistant coach suggested earlier that the five-time NBA All-Star was a bit of a ball hog. In a post on X, Morris replied to the story by The Ringer's Howard Beck and labeled it "foolishness":

"Cap! We’re trying to win a chip go head with this foolishness! #PRAVIMVP"

Beck shed light on the narrative attached to the Slovenian's game since his maiden NBA season. The guard is regarded as one of the ball-dominant players in the league. There have been arguments where that kind of play comes at his teammates' cost, but Morris refuted the theory.

The report had a quote from an NBA assistant coach who said Luka Doncic's teammates might express a "sigh of relief" when he hits the bench because they'll enjoy a little more freedom on the court in his absence.

The Mavericks are pegged to be one of the teams in the West capable of surpassing the OKC and making the Conference Finals. Last season, they failed to make the playoffs, but they have played some quality ball to make the postseason this time around.

Both teams meet again for Game 3 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET.