"Locked him out of the house" - Kevin Durant hilariously recalls his dad's last 1v1 win

Despite struggling for much of the season, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are surging at the right time with the playoff race heating up. Durant's individual play has been one of the few bright spots for Phoenix this season, but the team's overall performance has left plenty to be desired.

Ad

Still, Phoenix's season isn't over yet, and the Suns are clinging to the 10th seed in the Western Conference and are playing their best basketball of the season. Phoenix is 4-1 over their last five games, coming off a massive win over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, thanks to a memorable performance from Kevin Durant.

Durant turned back the clock for 42 points versus Cleveland, helping the Suns to their third consecutive win. Before the game, Durant's father, Wayne Pratt, met with a reporter to ask the future Hall of Famer a question during his press conference.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Your dad, pregame, wanted me to ask you when the last time he's beat you in a 1-on-1 was," a reporter said to Durant.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It was seventh grade, I was 11 years old in the driveway," Durant said while laughing. "After he scored the final point I locked him out of the house. That was the last time, 20-something years ago."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker lead Suns past Cavaliers at home

Time is running out this season for Phoenix. The Suns are 10th in the tightly-contested play-in race in the West. Phoenix is tied with the Dallas Mavericks with a 34-37 record, saving their best play for the season's final stretch.

In their third consecutive victory, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant led the Suns in the win over Cleveland on Friday. Durant led all scorers with his aforementioned 42-point outing on 17-for-29 shooting, connecting on four of his nine 3-point attempts. He added eight assists and six rebounds to round out a season-defining performance.

Ad

Booker added 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting, finishing the game as Phoenix's second-leading scorer behind Durant. Booker shined as a playmaker, dishing out 10 assists with two rebounds to round out his double-double performance.

Phoenix will look to extend their win streak to four games as they gear up to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback