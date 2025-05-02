"Locked in" - Kawhi Leonard aims to exorcise Game 7 demons against Nuggets

The LA Clippers kept their postseason hopes alive by clinching a 111-105 Game 6 win over the Denver Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard and Co. have faced the pressure of a Game 7 on multiple occasions in the past. Hence, Leonard is backing the team’s experience ahead of Saturday’s do-or-die clash.

"We've been there before, it's been the fourth time... We gotta go out there and have fun... stay locked in,” Leonard said postgame per SI's Farbod Esnaashari.

Leonard was slightly off with his numbers. Since his arrival in LA, the Clippers have been involved in just two Game 7 matchups.

The first came during the 2020 playoffs when the team was unable to capitalize on a 3-1 lead and lost to Nikola Jokic and Co. in the second round. The other time occurred in 2021 when LA found themselves down 3-2 in the first round against the Dallas Mavericks before bouncing back to secure the series 4-3.

Now, they find themselves in familiar territory, aiming to pull off yet another comeback and secure a place in the Western Conference semifinals.

Kawhi Leonard does not take this moment for granted

Kawhi Leonard has sustained numerous injuries over the past several years, causing him to miss a significant portion of games, including most of the postseason. In fact, over the last three seasons, the forward has only played in four playoff games.

Now that he is fully healthy, Leonard is embracing every opportunity to compete in the playoffs.

“I'm enjoying every game, like I said before, I've been on the sidelines the last couple of years in the playoffs. So I don't take it for granted, and I just try to cherish every moment. And thank God that I'm able to play,” Leonard said in the postgame press conference.

Leonard’s return to his peak form has been extremely vital for the Clippers during their ongoing first-round series. Fully healthy, he has elevated his performance from the regular season, witnessing an increase in every major statistical category – 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game – establishing his role as the team’s go-to player in clutch moments.

Historically, "The Klaw" has delivered solid numbers in Game 7, averaging 21.7 ppg and 9.3 rpg across six such instances. But if the Clippers hope to overcome Nikola Jokic and Co. on Saturday, Leonard will need to perform at a higher level.

