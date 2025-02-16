"Locked in on my scouting report" - Kevin Durant playfully warns Suns' $12,998,353 Rising Star ahead of All-Star matchup

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was seen chirping at a teammate during the All-Star media day on Saturday. The former Golden State Warriors forward warned his $12,998,353 Rising Star teammate Ryan Dunn about their matchup as they face off during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

Both men will be battling one another during the All-Star game as the 'Shaq OG's' which includes Durant, take on the NBA Rising Stars. The former Virginia star was also present during Durant's pre-match interview with the media and had a question for the Slim Reaper:

"Yeah, uh K?" Dunn questioned getting Durant's attention, before asking the former NBA champion to explain his thoughts about facing the Rising Stars.

Durant smirked at Dunn's question before explaining how he was going to guard the rookie during the All-Star game:

"I'm locked in on scouting report. Coach told me I was guarding you when we play on Sunday," Durant said.

Dunn then tried to instigate KD further, insinuating that he had the former MVP on lockdown during the training camp. However, Durant interrupted the rookie and responded to the slander with a slight warning:

"I pretty much dominated training camp. ... I looked forward to doing the same thing against you tomorrow night," he expressed.

The banter ended with the rookie stating he would see Durant "tomorrow night," with the 11-time All-Star responding with an "alright brother" before cracking a wry smile.

Dunn was selected as the 28th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets but was immediately traded to the Suns for the 56th overall pick in the 2024 draft and second-round picks in 2026 and 2031 in exchange for the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The rookie signed a 4-year deal with the Suns on July 2, which will see him earn $12,998,353 during that period. According to spotrac.com, the youngster will earn $2,530,800 in his first year while earning $2,657,760 and $2,784,240 in the following years. However, in the final year of his contract, Dunn will earn $5,025,553, taking his total earnings to $12,998,353.

Ryan Dunn expresses his emotions on facing teammate Kevin Durant's team during the All-Star weekend

The new format for the NBA All-Star Weekend will be introduced on Sunday, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams. NBA on TNT panelists Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith have all selected their teams, while Candace Parker will coach the winners of the Rising Stars Game, who will make up the fourth team in the tournament.

Team C, coached by Chris Mullin, won the Rising Star game on Friday, booking their place in the All-Star game against Shaquille O'Neal's team. The squad consists of five rookies and two second-year players, including Suns star Ryan Dunn.

The rookie spoke about facing Team Shaq and his teammate Kevin Durant after his team's victory over Team G-League on Friday. Expressing excitement about his first All-Star appearance, the rookie urged his teammates to go get the bag:

"When it comes to it, we don't have the money that they have, we're going to try and get some of that money" he stated.

Dunn has had an impressive start to his NBA career. His strong defensive skills have helped him build a good rapport with his teammates. Additionally, he has a 3-point shooting percentage of 39.5%, demonstrating his ability to contribute offensively, which some have previously questioned.

