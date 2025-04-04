"Lockin down whoever" - Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee beams with pride as Warriors veteran secures DPOM honor

Draymond Green could go down as one of the greatest defenders of all time when his career is all said and done. Green won a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017 and is looking poised to secure his second career DPOY award this season. Green's campaign for the award is in full swing as he won the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month award for March.

Ad

Green's wife, Hazel Renee, took to her Instagram to show support for her husband after he won the monthly award. Renee even said Green is locking up whoever tries to take him on out on the court:

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee shouts out her husband for winning Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month (Image via Instagram @lovehazelrenee)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"LOCKIN DOWN WHOEVER!! Sooo Sooo Proud Of All Of Your HARDWORK. TOP TIER MY LOVE @money23green"

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In March, Green helped lead the Warriors to a top 5 defensive rating for the month while also being third in steals with 1.9 a game. In addition, Green was also contesting 9.1 shots a game as both a primary perimeter and paint defender for the Warriors.

Draymond Green shares his honest thoughts on his chances for Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green is expected to be one of the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year and could win the award outright. With the injury to former DPOY front-runner Victor Wembanyama, the race has been wide open. Green was not a name at the top when Wembanyama first went down, but his play since then has thrust him into the conversation.

Ad

In a conversation on "NBA Today" with ESPN's Malika Andrews, where she asked him if he believes this may be his last best chance at the award, Green replied:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think this is one of the last best chances I'll have. I think I've put together a good case. I got another 6 or 7 games to continue to make that case... I think I should win it, but I do wish luck to all the guys that are in the running because it's an incredible thing."

The award would be the second of his career, and according to Green's comments, it could even end up being his last.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.