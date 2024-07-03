"LOL, Terry won’t let LeBron stain him" - Fans react to Terry Stotts reportedly turning down Lakers' assistant coach job multiple times

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly hiring veteran coach Terry Stotts as their lead assistant coach. According to LA Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin, Stotts chose Golden State after declining similar offers from LA on multiple occasions. The news elicited humorous reactions from NBA fans, with many mocking the Lakers for losing luster.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's Tuesday report, the Warriors plan to hire both Stotts and former Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse. The two are set to serve under four-time champion head coach Steve Kerr, with Stotts operating as Kerr's right-hand man.

Stotts will replace Kenny Atkinson, whom the Cleveland Cavaliers recently hired as head coach. Meanwhile, Stackhouse fills the void of Dejan Milojevic, who unexpectedly died in January at age 46, midway through this past season.

Shortly after the news, Irwin referenced his Friday report on X/Twitter about the Lakers' hunt to fill out rookie head coach JJ Redick's coaching staff.

In his report, Irwin noted that Terry Stotts was an unlikely candidate for Redick's staff, as he previously rejected two assistant coaching offers from LA.

"Terry Stotts was offered a job on both Frank Vogel’s and Darvin Ham’s coaching staffs, sources say, but rebuffed the Lakers on both occasions," Irwin wrote. "Pelinka may try again, but it seems fairly unlikely Stotts would consider the third time a charm."

Stotts joining Golden State comes amid the Lakers striking out in free agency thus far. So, fans mercilessly mocked the declining state of arguably the league's most prestigious organization.

"No one wants to go to [the] Lakers, bro, it's too toxic," @GSWarriorsHouse said.

"[The] Lakers [are] poverty. [The] Warriors clear," @KevonLooneyMuse said.

"Terry doesn’t want to be part of a circus," @NMDgrant said.

"Even coaches don't want to go there, LMFAO," @_Snxgz said.

Meanwhile, some blamed Lakers superstar forward LeBron James for hampering LA's appeal.

"LOL, Terry won’t let LeBron stain him," @HOLLYWOODGHEE_ said.

"Used to be such a prestigious franchise before they bowed down to LeBron," @imnotrlyasadist said.

Terry Stotts could have brought considerable experience to JJ Redick's coaching staff

Anthony F. Irwin may have mentioned LA's hesitancy to recruit Terry Stotts for a third time. However, his hiring would have added substantial experience to JJ Redick's coaching staff.

Stotts has been the head coach of three organizations (Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers) dating back to the 2002-03 season. Meanwhile, he has a winning 517-486 career head coaching record.

However, given Stotts' reported reluctance to coach under Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham with LA, it appears doubtful he would have joined Redick's staff.

Per Irwin, the Lakers are also unlikely to secure their other top assistant coaching targets, James Borrego, Jared Dudley and Sam Cassell. Thus, they have reportedly "moved on to candidates lower on their initial list."

