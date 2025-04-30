"Long-suffering poverty franchise": Fans at odds as Knicks-Pistons Game 5 ticket price skyrockets to 'mind-blowing' $423 

Anyone planning to be in Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons will have to pay a handsome amount. According to a post by Legion Hoops on Sunday, "the get-in price" for Game 5 is $423.

Additionally, the post claims Game 5 of the Knicks/Pistons series will be the most expensive game of the 2025 NBA Playoffs thus far.

Fans shared their reactions on the internet. One fan said:

"Long-suffering poverty franchise, the fans want a taste"

Another fan wrote:

"Mindblowing."

Several others chimed in to express their displeasure with the high ticket prices:

"No reason the price should be this high," one fan wrote.

"This has got to change!" another fan exclaimed.

"This is why soccer is the biggest sport in the world, not like the NBA where money is always at the forefront instead of the fans," another fan argued.

The ticketing website TickPick shows that available seats in the lower section vary from $1,370 (section 9, row 12) to $4,359 (seat 3, row 2). Seats in the iconic arena's upper levels are also not cheap, with prices ranging from $414 for section 417, Row 6, to $779 for row🔥🧊😳 3 in section 209.

New York leads the best-of-7 series 3-1. Game 5 takes place Tuesday evening.

Ticket price for possible Knicks-Pistons Game 7 starts at $326

Should the Detroit Pistons win the next two games to force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, fans hoping to see that event live will also need to pay a hefty sum.

In an article by the New York Post on Sunday, ticket prices for that potential Game 7 start at $326 on Vivid Seats. That price has the potential to get even higher if a Game 7 becomes more likely.

The Post also posted the starting ticket price for Game 6 in Detroit, which is considerably lower in comparison at just $107.

For the Knicks to avoid a potential Game 6, their stars will need to come through again. Jalen Brunson has been sensational, averaging 33.3 points and 8.8 assists on .460./.350./.833 splits in the series.

The contributions of Karl Anthony Towns have also been paramount; he is averaging 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds on .530/.500/1.000 splits. His worst game of the series was a 10-point performance in Detroit’s lone win in the series.

