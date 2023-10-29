“Long way to go”: Darvin Ham isn’t giving into Victor Wembanyama’s comparisons with LeBron James just yet 

Ever since Victor Wembanyama announced his entry to the 2023 NBA Draft, many reckon he's the greatest prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama is receiving the same hype James did in 2003. However, many critics can't help but directly compare the two stars' starts in the league.

When LeBron James arrived in the league, many veterans in the league thought he'd be a bust. However, James proved all his naysayers wrong, exceeding all expectations, and lived up to his hype. Fast forward to the present day, many believe that Victor Wembanyama will also do the same thing.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin recently asked LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham about Wembanyama and if could live up to the same hype James did. The Lakers coach acknowledged Wemby's abilities but thinks that he's far from what LBJ has accomplished.

"That fella is really really impressive, what I've seen thus far and watching him over at France," Ham said. "But for the most part, he has a long way to go."

Comparing Victor Wembanyama's first two NBA games to LeBron James'

Wembanyama (left) and rookie James

The most hyped rookie since LeBron James is finally playing in the NBA. Victor Wembanyama has played two regular season games in the league and has shown what he's capable of. However, seeing as how people love to compare Wemby to a young LeBron, we can't help but compare their stats.

Wembanyama is averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. His best game so far has been his second game against the Houston Rockets, where he put up a double-double performance with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Looking back at LeBron's first two games, he was also just as great as Wemby. James averaged 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.5 steals. Comparing both their numbers, LBJ has a more impressive start considering how he nearly averaged a triple-double in only a couple of games in the NBA.

While many fans want to believe that Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent like LeBron James, he has a lot of aspects of his game to work on.