"Longest coaching interview of all-time"- NBA fans fatigued with JJ Redick drawing countless plays in latest podcast episode with LeBron James

LeBron James and JJ Redick's podcast, "Mind the Game Pod," has become significantly popular as fans love to hear their takes on NBA current affairs. In the latest episode, James and Redick discussed the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to face off on Jun. 6 at TD Garden, in an attempt to make their way to the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. James and his co-host discussed the various strategic approaches both teams could take and the schemes that could come into play during the series

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

However, the episode felt more like an interview of Redick's game knowledge and coaching potential than a podcast. Redick drew up a lot of plays discussing the various approaches both teams have been taking this season. NBA fans noticed these long sessions and expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

"As someone said in the comments before, this is the longest coaching interview of all time," @fritzjoson9577 said.

Fan comments on LeBron James and JJ Redick's recent podcast episode.

"Can’t believe I never realised the whole time this podcast was a head coaching audition for JJ," @Ryan82711 said.

"JJ really just having a job interview for the ninth time," @ITSFEDR said.

"I feel like JJ is asking questions for himself so Bron can analyze JJ as a coach," @DumJake said.

Fan comments on LeBron James and JJ Redick's recent podcast episode.

While some fans trolled James and Redick for the long episode, some fans appreciated them for the insightful episode as well.

"So glad they started this pod man. Teaching a lot of people about ball," @chethomas2441

"Mind the Game is my newest favorite podcast! LeBron and JJ have been killing it!" @anasshahid224 said.

Fans praise LeBron James and JJ Redick for starting the podcast.

The episodes of the "Mind the Game" podcast are available for fans to stream for free on YouTube.

"Most Gifted"- LeBron James praises Kyrie Irving in front of JJ Redick on his podcast

On the hour-long episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast, LeBron James shared his views on Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. He called Irving the "most gifted" player in the history of the NBA for the stuff he can pull off on the court.

“I'm so f*cking mad that I am not his running mate anymore ... He's the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen.”

Expand Tweet

'King James' and 'Uncle Drew' spent a solid three seasons together and brought the Cleveland Cavaliers a championship during their stay. It is one of the most successful and famous partnerships in the league's history.