This season, the LA Lakers made the biggest swing at the trade deadline by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Following his best performance with his new team, one of the franchise's most notable supporters opened up on his fandom.

As one of the most historic franchises in all of sports, the Lakers have a wide range of notable fans. Among their biggest is hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg. The California-based rapper can regularly be found at games and has talked about the team on national TV on numerous occasions.

Since debuting for the Lakers, Luka Doncic's LA tenure has been rather lackluster. However, that changed on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets. The star guard had a breakout performance, posting 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a win.

Following this performance, a fan brought up an old podcast appearance of Snoop Dogg from October of 2024. In the clip, he breaks down the moment he became a fan of the now-Lakers guard.

"Luka wasn't talking to me, it was somebody that was talking s*** to him every minute I was there," Snoop Dogg said. "He was like 'Luka you crybaby you crying.' Then when Luka took the lead he said 'who crying now motherf*****.'"

"I became a fan of Luka that night."

Coming off Doncic's best Lakers performance, the hype is starting to build for the new-look team. Currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference, many wonder what he and LeBron James will be able to do come the postseason.

Magic Johnson reacts to Luka Doncic's performance in Lakers win vs Nuggets

In recent years, the Denver Nuggets have been a thorn in the LA Lakers' side in the regular season and playoffs. With Luka Doncic in the mix now, one legend is confident this group can make a deep run in the postseason.

Doncic might have led the charge for the Lakers Saturday, but it was a group effort for LA in their win against the Nuggets. Other notable standouts included LeBron James (25 points), Austin Reaves (23 points) and Rui Hachimura (21 points).

Following the Lakers' 123-100 victory, Magic Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts. He feels this game proves that Luka Doncic, LeBron and Reaves can all thrive under head coach JJ Redick. The Hall of Fame point guard also stated this group has the talent to reach the Western Conference Finals.

It's rare for a team to make a massive change at the trade deadline and immediately go on to reach the later rounds of the playoffs. That said, with a duo of Doncic and LeBron leading the charge, this group could be an outlier.

