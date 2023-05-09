"LONNIE IS HIM" - Lakers fans salute Lonnie Walker IV for carrying Anthony Davis and crew in the fourth quarter in Game 4

Lonnie Walker IV produced the best game of his NBA career by bailing out Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the fourth quarter of the Warriors-Lakers Game 4 contest in the Western Conference semi-finals series. Walker collected DNPs for the better half of the season after the Lakers' new additions at the trade deadline.

However, he stayed ready for when the opportunity came by over the last two games against the Warriors. He tallied 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the 127-97 blowout win in Game 3 and followed that with a 15-point outing in Monday's Game 4, shooting 6-of-9.

Walker scored all of his 15 points in the fourth quarter in a close affair. Neither team created a separation of over four points in the entire fourth period.

Lonnie Walker IV hit timely buckets from beyond and inside the arc at crucial junctures, keeping the Lakers in the contest. He also hit the final two free throws of the game with 15 seconds left to extend LA's advantage to three points, which helped them seal the game.

Lakers fans went into a frenzy after seeing that performance, applauding the young guard for his heroic efforts in giving the Lakers a 3-1 advantage against the defending champions.

Here's what one fan wrote:

"LONNIE IS HIM"

More reactions followed:

LakersForever @_LakersForever @LakeShowYo WELL DESERVED. THIS MAN DESERVES A ROSTER SPOT OVER TBJ AND MALIK BY FAR @LakeShowYo WELL DESERVED. THIS MAN DESERVES A ROSTER SPOT OVER TBJ AND MALIK BY FAR

LeBron James, and Anthony Davis give Lonnie Walker IV his flowers for rising to the occasion

LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn't shy away from acknowledging that Lonnie Walker IV was a difference-maker for the Lakers in their stellar Game 4 win over the Warriors.

James and Davis desperately needed some support after Golden State did an excellent job on them defensively in the second half.

AD only had four points in the second half, while James scored only six points in the fourth, with the defense not giving him much room to operate. The Lakers needed another player to get going in the clutch, and it was no one else but Lonnie who stole the show down the stretch.

James and Davis lauded his performance after the game.

Here's what James said:

"We don't win that game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That's for sure."

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers "We don't win that game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That's for sure." "We don't win that game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That's for sure." https://t.co/uMTBrxzG1z

LeBron James said he told Lonnie Walker IV to stay ready when the time comes, and the young guard repaid the faith. Anthony Davis and LeBron both showed love to the former Spurs player, while the entire Lakers roster rushed to congratulate him after the end of the game.

