"Look what Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese did last year" - WNBA Commissioner lays out vision for Paige Bueckers & next wave of talent in 2025 draft

The 2025 WNBA draft was on Monday night, and the profile of the league has climbed to unprecedented levels, with great anticipation.

Before the evening’s proceedings, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke to Rickea Jackson and Hannah O'Flynn during the orange carpet interview, where she commented on the expectations for the 2025 draft class.

“It’s really hard to beat Rickea’s class," Engelbert said. "Look what she did for the Sparks this year. Look what Caitlin, Angel, Kamilla, and all the rookies did last year.. this class has a lot to live up to.”

Last season’s rookie class, led by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, brought a wave of attention that led to the most watched and attended WNBA season in over two decades. It also continued an already ongoing effort to further push women's sports to the forefront.

Commissioner Englebert gave the incoming class their credit, citing they were coming to the league as accomplished college players, something that did not escape her notice.

"Look at them. Look at what they did in the college game. They're so amazing. I watched more college basketball this year than ever. They’re ready. I think now that they know, they're scouting you all," Englebert said, referring to the experienced players that the rookies will be looking forward to playing with.

The new crop of rookies will get their first taste of league action when the preseason tips off May 2. The regular season begins May 16.

WNBA formulates a plan to counteract hate directed towards players, teams, staff and fans

Over the past year, the WNBA and RS players have garnered more attention than ever. Unfortunately, not all of that newfound notoriety has been positive, and the league is intent on addressing this issue head-on.

In the press conference before the draft, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the league has put together a multi-pronged effort to combat the unmitigated rancor that has been directed in the direction of players, staff, and fans.

The first prong involves the monitoring of social media and other digital platforms for hateful comments and threats using an advanced technology solution. Second, is a bolstering of WNBA conduct standards across all league platforms. This strengthening of standards will extend to arenas as well.

The third facet of this effort will involve additional security measures to be implemented at both the team and league levels. Finally, the league will also provide help through dedicated mental health clinicians that players will have access to.

