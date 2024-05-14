“Look at the chart.” Knicks fan comes up with hilarious cope scale after game 4 against Indiana Pacers

Things seemed to be developing quite rosily for the New York Knicks until game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. OG Anunoby was dominating at the defensive end, Jalen Brunson was on a rampage, and the likes of Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart were among the points leaders.

However, things have seemingly gone off the rails, with the Indiana Pacers fighting back in their home arena, and the series is now delicately poised at 2-2.

Anticipating the potential heartbreak, a fan on Reddit came up with a hilarious ‘cope scale’ that traced the supporters’ feelings through the ongoing series.

The chart shows how fans started off by criticizing Tyrese Haliburton, even calling him a ‘wannabe All-Star,’ with a 4-0 prediction for the Knicks.

However, following the first defeat, fans then progressed to talking about how the Pacers only managed to beat their ‘hospital squad,’ considering OG Anunoby was missing in addition to Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and Bojan Bogdanovic, amongst other critical stars.

The game 4 loss means that Knicks fans are now hoping for a 6-game victory for their team. The current stage is followed by some concerning situations.

It includes a game 5 which predicts allegations of mistakes from the referee, followed by a game 6 which will result in supporters accepting defeat. However, the fan predicts that his fellow diehards will then be hoping for a Boston Celtics whitewash over the Pacers.

The hilarious comparison led to a range of responses from fans on the Pacers subreddit. Of course, most Knicks supporters will be hoping none of the predictions turn out to be true.

New York Knicks fans in turmoil after game 4 loss against Indiana Pacers

A number of fans seemingly agreed with the chart in itself. One claimed that supporters like him should simply check their symptoms on the basis of the chart and try to cope with what is happening in the series. Another talked about how supporters might be forced to ‘Google Haliburton’s smile’ in order to be reminded of the joy of basketball once again.

Fans on Reddit. (Image via r/Pacers subreddit, Reddit)

While the reactions might be a bit over-the-top, they seem justified considering the ease in which New York blew past the Pacers in the first two games.

One fan talked about how the Pacers’ style of basketball had seemingly left their team ‘gassed.’ Regardless, while quite a few supporters had hope, another could not help but reminisce about the ‘January Knicks,’ which had seen them go on a commanding run of form in the regular season.

Fans on Reddit. (Image via r/Pacers subreddit, Reddit)

With all of their major stars fit, New York went 14-2 in January, igniting hopes of a potentially strong run in the postseason. While injuries have undoubtedly had an influence, the team has struggled on offense in the last two games.

Too many misses, coupled with the way the Pacers have crowded Brunson have led to comprehensive victories for the Pacers in their home arena. Now, as the Knicks return to Madison Square Garden for Game 6, fans will be hoping that a turnaround can take place.