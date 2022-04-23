"Look  no further than that first stint because he DOES NOT miss a beat!"- Draymond Green in awe of fellow teammate and 3-time NBA champion's spectacular recovery from injuries

Draymond Green had nothing but praise for teammate Steph Curry's ability to quickly recover from an injury. On his show on The Volume's YouTube channel, the Golden State Warriors forward said:

"The way Steph Curry bounces back from injuries is, like, dude don't miss a beat. Like, maybe when he stepped on the court the first time he's back out there, it's like getting a feel, but look no further than that first stint, because he does not miss a beat."

The 34-year-old missed the last 12 games of the regular season due to a foot injury suffered on March 16 against the Boston Celtics. However, he has been impactful right from the very onset of the playoffs.

Curry has been playing off the bench and, although it is a bit of an unfamiliar role, the two-time MVP has embraced it with open arms. He has averaged 25.7 points per game in just 25.0 minutes per game and has shot 55.3%, including 44.0% from beyond the arc.

Curry has struggled with injuries at times throughout his career, but the ease with which he bounces back from them is unparalleled.

His performance in this first-round series against the Denver Nuggets is a prime example. But Green has seen this for a long time. He shared his experience of Curry's classic bounce-back game against the Portland TrailBlazers in 2016. He said:

"I know y'all remember that Game 3 in Portland where he came back, and we won that thing in a single- or double-overtime and Steph Curry took over the fourth quarter and overtime," Green said. "I think he might have had 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime."

Greatest 6MOY in playoff history. Steph Curry playoff career:26.4 PPG when starting28.8 PPG off the benchGreatest 6MOY in playoff history. https://t.co/5CY0v8fXlp

Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have been spectacular for the Dubs. The Warriors have jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

How important is Steph Curry to the Golden State Warriors' championship hopes?

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Game 3

Steph Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history. He has all the top accolades, and his contributions to the Warriors franchise have been immense. Having helped the team to three championships, Curry still has the desire to win more.

The Dubs are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. In the previous two years, injuries derailed their seasons, but their return to the biggest stage has been nothing but special. Their offensive trio of Jordan Poole, Curry and Klay Thompson has been fantastic.

Curry's 3-point shooting has been splendid and with his exploits from the bench, the Dubs are getting all the offensive firepower they need. In his absence, the team went 8-10 this season. His ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc and attract attention from opposing defenses makes him a special player.

With the team competing for the championship, games are going to get tougher for the Dubs. And in situations like that, Curry is an absolute menace. He will be looking to continue his stellar play and slowly make a return to the starting lineup, where he can do a lot more damage.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein