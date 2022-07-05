"Look what happened in Cleveland! It didn't work out between him and LeBron" - Jay Williams questions Kyrie Irving's fit with LA Lakers

A trade sending Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers is possible despite opting into his $36 million player option. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on the scenario. So far, the idea consists of rumors only.

Kevin Durant's trade request hasn't seen strong interest. Durant's contract creates a barrier for teams that aren't currently competing for a championship.

TJ Warren The Nets *could* just run it back.Kyrie IrvingJoe HarrisKevin DurantBen SimmonsNic ClaxtonBench: Patty MillsSeth CurryRoyce O’NealeCam ThomasTJ Warren https://t.co/GR4319H0Iy

While some murmurs have pointed to Dallas and Philadelphia being landing spots for Irving, LA seems more likely at the moment. The teams discussed trade packages sending Westbrook to Brooklyn and Irving to LA along with ancillary pieces.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," spoke on the matter, stating:

"The things I have heard about Kyrie Irving over the last several years have been beside me right?

"'Look what happened in Cleveland it didn't work out between him and LeBron, yeah they made amends but then he goes to Boston. Now look, he's the main culprit and the reason why this happened (with the Nets), but you know what? It's going to work when he goes to LA.

"I'm like, what makes you think it's going to work all of a sudden?"

Irving has missed nearly half the games for Brooklyn over the last three years. Injuries throughout the first two seasons accounted for most of his absence. Last season saw Irving at loggerheads with New York's vaccine mandate.

Trade options for Kyrie Irving

Irving, left, and LeBron James, right.

While there remains a possibility that the Nets won't trade Irving at all, a variety of packages could be sent from LA.

Here are two likely trade packages that could resemble the actual trade.

Irving and Harris for Westbrook, Horton-Tucker and Picks

This trade balances the salaries and brings the Nets some draft capital, Westbrook's expiring contract and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Brooklyn Nets Receive:

-Russell Westbrook

-Talen Horton-Tucker

-2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick

LA Lakers Receive:

- Irving

-Joe Harris

Irving, Harris and Curry for Westbrook, Horton-Tucker, Reaves and Picks

Brooklyn Nets Receive:

-Russell Westbrook

-Talen Horton-Tucker

-2024 second-round pick (via Memphis or Washington), 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick

LA Lakers Receive:

-Kyrie Irving

-Joe Harris

-Seth Curry

