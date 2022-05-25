“Look at Ime Udoka, look at Jason Kidd” - Kendrick Perkins believes former MVP is “dead wrong” in mocking the LA Lakers’ coaching finalists, says Darvin Ham has paid his dues

The LA Lakers will be one of the most fascinating teams in the NBA this summer. After coming into the 2021-22 season with such high expectations, the Lakers struggled with inconsistent play and injuries.

This resulted in the team finishing eleventh in the Western Conference, a shocking result, especially with a roster featuring so many big names.

After the dismissal of Frank Vogel, the organization now finds itself preparing for a crucial offseason without a head coach. This will be the first order of business for the team as the Lakers look to find a coach who can hopefully get them back on track quickly.

There's no denying that fans and analysts will be watching the team closely throughout the offseason. There will be plenty of buzz surrounding the potential direction the team might go in.

The LA Lakers have been rumored to be interested in a number of different head coaching candidates. According to a recent report, that list has been finalized to three candidates, including Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson and Terry Stotts.

Speaking today on ESPN's "Get Up," analyst Kendrick Perkins said that the Lakers would be wise to give Darvin Ham a chance. Perkins pointed to a number of coaches around the league with prior playing experience who are having success as head coaches, stating:

“Look at Ime Udoka, look at Jason Kidd, look at the success they are having with their ball clubs.”

LA Lakers looking to find a new head coach for upcoming season

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

There's been plenty of buzz surrounding the Lakers throughout the 2021-22 season. The noise is only going to get louder over the next couple of months, especially when it comes to the team's direction in the offseason.

For a team that came into the season as a potential contender for the NBA Finals, it was a disaster of a campaign.

Now, the Lakers will look to find a new head coach that can hopefully get the team to come together quickly and make some noise in the Western Conference.

Although the organization has been thorough with its interviews, it was recently reported that three finalists have been narrowed down for the position. With the Lakers also expecting to need to make a number of big changes to their roster this summer, it's going to be fascinating to see the first domino fall.

