"Look like body horror" - NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton's signature shoe reveal on morning of Finals Game 1

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's signature Puma shoe was revealed by Puma.
The shoe, dubbed the Hali 1, follows in the footsteps of the All-Pro NITRO shoes, which Haliburton has been wearing. Now, when the Indiana Pacers star takes the floor tonight against the OKC Thunder for Game 1 of the NBA finals, he could be wearing his new signature shoe in the Hibiscus colorway.
B/R Kicks shared photos of the shoes with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The shoes appear to feature several different materials, with a suede tongue, a cloth toe-box, and a thicker material around the heel, where the Puma logo can be seen.
NBA fans were quick to react to the images, sharing some mixed reactions:
Others seemed to be hyped about the release:
According to Bleacher Report, which cited Puma, despite Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers unveiling the shoes before tonight's game, the shoes won't be available for retail purchase until September, right before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.
In the meantime, the company released an "Overrate that" shirt, and two new colorways of the All-Pro NITRO shoes, one in a blue-and-yellow Pacers pinstripe colorway, and one in an all-gold colorway.
"This is the best team in the NBA" - Tyrese Haliburton opens up on upcoming NBA finals series against the OKC Thunder
After eliminating the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will now collide with the OKC Thunder in the NBA finals.
While Haliburton and the Pacers have been on a tear this postseason, eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and most recently the New York Knicks, the two-time All-Star knows that their toughest test is still in front of them.
During an interview with ESPN this week, Tyrese Haliburton spoke about the "historically great" OKC Thunder team he and the Pacers are getting ready to face:
"You want to go through the best team, the best challenge. This is the best challenge. This is the best team in the NBA. It's been the best team in the NBA all year. They're well-coached. They just do everything so well.
"There's no shortcuts to beating this team. We know the odds are stacked against us. It is what it is. We want to be here. We want to play against the best. This is the best. We look forward to the challenge as a group."
Game 1 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET, with Game 2 set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.
