"Look like they came out of Space Jam" - Fans react to NBA releasing official 2025 All-Star Game jerseys in 3 colors

The NBA is looking to give the All-Star Game a bit of a twitch. The fans have complained about it for years, saying that the players don't seem to care anymore. They also think a lack of defense and competitiveness has taken the magic away from it.
Whether the new format will work remains to be seen. But it seems like they are getting started on the right foot, as most fans seemed to love the new throwback-style jerseys for this year's edition:
"See where a little creativity gets you," one fan said.
"No way they actually made a good all star jersey again!" Another one added.
"Why wouldn’t they just keep the same font? The red looks fire. The other two look trash," one fan complained.
"lowkey give me throwback vibes," another X user claimed.
"These are actually nice for the first time in a long time," a fan sentenced.
NBA All-Star Game rosters and format
For the first time, the All-Star Game will feature four teams. Three teams will be confirmed with the 24 players selected by the fans and the coaches, while the other team will consist of the winners of the Rising Stars event.
Four teams featuring top first and second-year NBA players and NBA G-League stars will go toe-to-toe on February 14. This will be to get a chance to face the best players on Earth in the new All-Star Game.
Then, the four teams will play two semifinal games. Whoever scores 40+ points first will move on to the championship round.
Notably, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith will serve as honorary GMs and draft the three All-Star teams on February 6.
Western Conference
Starters
Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant, F, Phoenix Suns
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
Reserves
Anthony Davis, C, Dallas Mavericks
Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves
James Harden, G, LA Clippers
Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies
Alperen Sengun, F, Houston Rockets
Victor Wembanyama, C, San Antonio Spurs
Jalen Williams, F, Oklahoma City Thunder
Eastern Conference
Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks
Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics
Karl-Anthony Towns, C, New York Knicks
Reserves
Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics
Cade Cunningham, G, Detroit Pistons
Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
Tyler Herro, G, Miami Heat
Damian Lillard, G, Milwaukee Bucks
Evan Mobley, F, Cleveland Cavaliers
Pascal Siakam, F, Indiana Pacers
