"Look like they came out of Space Jam" - Fans react to NBA releasing official 2025 All-Star Game jerseys in 3 colors

The NBA is looking to give the All-Star Game a bit of a twitch. The fans have complained about it for years, saying that the players don't seem to care anymore. They also think a lack of defense and competitiveness has taken the magic away from it.

Whether the new format will work remains to be seen. But it seems like they are getting started on the right foot, as most fans seemed to love the new throwback-style jerseys for this year's edition:

"See where a little creativity gets you," one fan said.

"No way they actually made a good all star jersey again!" Another one added.

"Why wouldn’t they just keep the same font? The red looks fire. The other two look trash," one fan complained.

"lowkey give me throwback vibes," another X user claimed.

"These are actually nice for the first time in a long time," a fan sentenced.

NBA All-Star Game rosters and format

For the first time, the All-Star Game will feature four teams. Three teams will be confirmed with the 24 players selected by the fans and the coaches, while the other team will consist of the winners of the Rising Stars event.

Four teams featuring top first and second-year NBA players and NBA G-League stars will go toe-to-toe on February 14. This will be to get a chance to face the best players on Earth in the new All-Star Game.

Then, the four teams will play two semifinal games. Whoever scores 40+ points first will move on to the championship round.

Notably, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith will serve as honorary GMs and draft the three All-Star teams on February 6.

Western Conference

Starters

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant, F, Phoenix Suns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

Anthony Davis, C, Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

James Harden, G, LA Clippers

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies

Alperen Sengun, F, Houston Rockets

Victor Wembanyama, C, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, F, Oklahoma City Thunder

Eastern Conference

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, New York Knicks

Reserves

Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics

Cade Cunningham, G, Detroit Pistons

Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyler Herro, G, Miami Heat

Damian Lillard, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Evan Mobley, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

Pascal Siakam, F, Indiana Pacers

