"Look like Draymond was more prepped for his post-game podcast than the actual game" - Kendrick Perkins minces no words for Draymond Green's terrible outing in Game 3 of NBA Finals as 3x champ fouls out with single-digit statline

Kendrick Perkins fired shots at Draymond Green after the forward's poor performance in Golden State's 116-100 loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Green only managed to record two points, four rebounds and three assists against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He fouled out of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Due to his inability to play at a high level, the Golden State Warriors struggled right from the very start. They had a good third quarter, where they took the lead. However, the Celtics were determined to win Game 3 and put in a splendid fourth-quarter display.

Perkins and Green have been going at each other for a while now. Having seen Green perform poorly, the former NBA player did not show mercy and sent out a tweet slamming him.

"Look like Draymond was more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game. Just an observation, never mind me tho. Carry on…"

Draymond Green was terrific in Game 2, which is why Golden State enjoyed a dominant win.

However, Boston responded really well in Game 3 as they did not let Green get in their heads.

With the series at 2-1 in favor of the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors will be in desperate need of a win in Game 4 this Friday.

How important is Draymond Green going to be for the Golden State Warriors in the series ahead?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

Draymond Green has been a big player for the Golden State Warriors ever since they drafted him in 2012.

Having won three championships with the franchise, Green has already established himself as a Dubs legend. However, he is determined to lead the team to their seventh championship by beating the Boston Celtics.

The veteran was always going to be important for the Warriors coming into the series against the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics have some talented players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, an experienced player like Draymond Green would certainly be tough for them to face.

Although Green is a maverick on the defensive end, there have been questions raised about his offensive capability. He is a sensational passer, but when it's time to make baskets, he fails to deliver.

However, there is no doubt that Green's contribution is much more than what appears to be in the box score.

Game 4 is going to be a series-determining encounter. If the Boston Celtics succeed, they will have a 3-1 lead. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the only team that has come out victorious after this deficit.

If the Golden State Warriors want to continue competing in the series, they will have to win their next game in Boston. For that, they will need Draymond Green to be at his best.

The four-time All-Star has always delivered for the team when they need him the most. With Golden State down 2-1, there is no better time for him to step up.

