"Look at my man": Jeanine Robel dotes on boyfriend Anthony Edwards as T’Wolves decimate Nuggets 

Anthony Edwards' 24-point performance earned lavish praise from his girlfriend Jeanine Robel as the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Denver Nuggets 110-89 at the Target Center. The win put the side with a 2-2 record and was a revenge game of sorts after Minnesota was knocked out by the defending champions in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last year.

Edwards was looked at as the team's key driver this season, and the guard didn't disappoint as he balled out against Denver. His 24 points also included two rebounds and an assist. His girlfriend Jeanine Robel couldn't contain her happiness as she took to Instagram to share a story of Edwards barrelling past the Nuggets for a dunk:

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel took to Instagram to share a story of him decimating the Nuggets (@coutureinc2/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edwards also had some company in the form of Karl-Anthony Towns who added 21 points and eight rebounds. Mike Conley Jr. had 17 points, three rebounds and six assists.

In the end, it was a blowout win as they restricted the Nuggets to less than 100 points in the contest. For Denver, Nikola Jokic had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Jamal Murray had 14 points.

Anthony Edwards inked massive deal with Timberwolves in the summer

Earlier this offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves made their intent clear that Anthony Edwards was the future of the franchise as they signed him to a five-year, $260 million deal in the summer.

The Wolves showed glimpses of their potential last season despite being short-handed due to injuries. The key, however, will be Edwards. If he indeed rises to the level that's expected of him, then the side will have a chance to make the playoffs as they have the right pieces around him to make an impact.

Edwards, 22, averaged 24.6 points per game for Minnesota last season, along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. As an NBA All-Star in just his third season in the league, there is no doubt that Edwards has some serious talent. Only time will tell, though, if he can keep up his level of consistency.

This season, Anthony Edwards has averaged 25.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, and 7.0 apg in three games. His fourth outing was also a picture of consistency, and that bodes well for the Wolves.

And rest assured that Robel will be on his side doting on his incredible performances if he continues in the same vein.